NCT's Jaemin celebrates his birthday with fans, talks about the gifts he received

NCT's Jaemin turned 21 yesterday (August 13), and held multiple events today to celebrate his birthday with fans! The idol was born on the 13th of August, 2000.

Na Jaemi is a part of SM Entertainment's 23-member boy band, NCT. He is a member of the NCT U and NCT Dream sub-units. He also participated in the NCT 2018 project.

21-year-old Jaemin sat down to talk to his fans multiple times today and the effort did not go unnoticed, with many NCT and Jaemin fans taking to Twitter to express their appreciation.

Jaemin celebrates birthday with fans, reveals which NCT members gifted him what

NCT's Jaemin may have had a busy schedule, but he took time off today just to talk to his fans, a move that was a heart-warming sight for fans.

Jaemin not only hosted a live stream where he spoke to his fans. He also hosted a virtual fan sign alongside the rest of the NCT Dream members (an NCT sub unit featuring Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung) where he got asked a variety of questions which made for some cute moments that were clipped!

Jaemin also spilled tea on what a few of his fellow NCT members gave him for his birthday.

The NCT member's birthday live stream was a joyful event for many. Fans shared memories of how Jaemin evolved from previous years to now. The idol himself shared a few quips on recent events.

jaemin birthday vlive 🥳

813



813

(2018🤍 2019 💛 2020 🖤2021 🤍)

jaemin's cake this year, choco cake that is tiramisu like, he personally picked it out himself ☺️

jaemin today’s vlive struggle:

- bad wifi

- stretched out vlive

- 23yo candle

- 2yo candle😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RjczLadAMi — jas (@yoitbff) August 14, 2021

now i get why jaemin did his vlive today instead of yesterday :( that’s bc he spent his special day with the ppl he love, just being himself, just away from everything and just savored the moment with his mom, saw all the ppl greeting him and just feeling all the love 🥺🥺🥺 — anne (@jaeminkkyuuu) August 14, 2021

Everybody say thank you jaemin

Jaemin Struggling to fix his live for 2minutes , the baby just wanna do his bday live 😭😭😭😭😭

jaemin talking abt how he was watching penthouse as an avid fan and then suddenly getting surprised that his bday ad came out~ he even said that it was hard to get an ad during that time slot bc it was such a popular drama

Jaemin also revealed a bit about what the other NCT members gifted him on the auspicious day!

jaemin said chenle's birthday gift was a warm hug😭

210814 Jaemin said that Mark & Doyoung called to wish him happy birthday 💚



JM: Mark called me, he called to wish me happy birthday. After that, a call from Doyoungie hyung came. There were only two people who called, Doyoung and Markpic.twitter.com/KvmQg31Mj2 — 링 (@nctdaoying) August 14, 2021

NCT's Renjun had also prepared a gift, but hadn't given it to him yet, a detail that he revealed during the NCT Dream fan signing event.

renjun prepared a tshirt for jaemin as a birthday present but hasn't given it yet

During the virtual fan sign, NCT's Jaemin also had some interesting conversations with his fans.

op told jaemin that they got vaccinated and jaemin suddenly talked seriously about having vaccines🥺

210814 jm vc fs



: jaemin, happy birthday! if you can hear me well, please wink 3 times!

🐰: thank you, yes i can hear you well~ 1,2,3 perfect



© LrJAEMINpic.twitter.com/NaFeuxLtsw — 813 🦋 (@jaemintography) August 14, 2021

op: jaemin can you close your eyes what do you see?

jaemin: black/darkness

op: that’s my life without jaeminpic.twitter.com/tY8QKVNsKs — JAEMIN FIESTA 💛 (@jaemvely) August 14, 2021

A Japan-based fan site for NCT's Jeamin had donated around $1.3k to UNICEF for one of their donation boxes. Earlier today, Jaemin reposted a letter of appreciation that was received by the fan site, acknowledging the donation with a thumbs up.

Fans were ecstatic to see that Jaemin noticed the donation made by the fan club. The next NCT Dream member to celebrate their birthday will be Chenle, on November 22.

