NCT's Jaemin celebrates his birthday with fans, talks about the gifts he received

NCT's Jaemin turned 21 yesterday (August 13), and held multiple events today to celebrate his birthday with fans! The idol was born on the 13th of August, 2000.
Na Jaemi is a part of SM Entertainment's 23-member boy band, NCT. He is a member of the NCT U and NCT Dream sub-units. He also participated in the NCT 2018 project.
21-year-old Jaemin sat down to talk to his fans multiple times today and the effort did not go unnoticed, with many NCT and Jaemin fans taking to Twitter to express their appreciation.
Jaemin celebrates birthday with fans, reveals which NCT members gifted him what
NCT's Jaemin may have had a busy schedule, but he took time off today just to talk to his fans, a move that was a heart-warming sight for fans.
Jaemin not only hosted a live stream where he spoke to his fans. He also hosted a virtual fan sign alongside the rest of the NCT Dream members (an NCT sub unit featuring Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung) where he got asked a variety of questions which made for some cute moments that were clipped!
Jaemin also spilled tea on what a few of his fellow NCT members gave him for his birthday.
The NCT member's birthday live stream was a joyful event for many. Fans shared memories of how Jaemin evolved from previous years to now. The idol himself shared a few quips on recent events.
Jaemin also revealed a bit about what the other NCT members gifted him on the auspicious day!
NCT's Renjun had also prepared a gift, but hadn't given it to him yet, a detail that he revealed during the NCT Dream fan signing event.
During the virtual fan sign, NCT's Jaemin also had some interesting conversations with his fans.
A Japan-based fan site for NCT's Jeamin had donated around $1.3k to UNICEF for one of their donation boxes. Earlier today, Jaemin reposted a letter of appreciation that was received by the fan site, acknowledging the donation with a thumbs up.
Fans were ecstatic to see that Jaemin noticed the donation made by the fan club. The next NCT Dream member to celebrate their birthday will be Chenle, on November 22.