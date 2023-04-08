NCT’s Mark took fans by surprise after releasing a teaser for his second solo track, Golden Hour, which was filled with scenes of cracking eggs. In a recent Instagram live stream, he confirmed fans’ speculation that the track was connected to his viral scrambled egg picture that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay famously dissed.

The birth of Golden Hour was inspired by that viral Gordon Ramsay meme. Speaking about it on an Instagram live on April 6, 2023, Mark gave a shout out to the fan who made the celebrity chef react to his scrambled eggs, stating that they were the reason he made that song.

ِ @chirinhae mark giving a shoutout to the person who tweeted gordon ramsay a pic of his eggs ??:??;?( THIS CANT BE REAL mark giving a shoutout to the person who tweeted gordon ramsay a pic of his eggs ??:??;?( THIS CANT BE REAL https://t.co/4NoxgsI4su

In 2018, Gordon Ramsay was quote-retweeting and replying to Twitter users’ food. Naturally, netizens made it fun by creating scenarios.

An NCTzen, @NE0T0UCH on Twitter, posted a screenshot of NCT’s Mark making scrambled eggs and tagging the celebrity chef, who then replied with a crisp “Get back on Tinder!” to indicate that they should break up.

The K-pop fandom knows how to have fun. Some of these fun activities turn into legendary moments that have become a part of a group’s fandom, but NCT’s Mark seems to have taken it a notch higher.

A viral meme in the NCTzen fandom now has a whole song inspired by it, and in a way, dedicated to it too. As part of SM’s STATION : NCT LAB project, Mark announced his second single, Golden Hour, on March 30. Multiple concept photos released indicated another sassy track, but the music video teaser showcased different visuals by incorporating eggs.

On April 6, just a day before Golden Hour’s release, NCT’s Mark held an Instagram livestream to spend some time with fans. Since the music video teaser took fans off guard, he talked to them about the inspiration behind it. He also gave a shoutout to Twitter user @NE0T0UCH, who even has their bio as:

“yes, i got Gordon Ramsey to notice Marks eggs… (sic)”

Additionally, NCT’s Mark mentioned that he wasn’t going to diss Gordon Ramsay, but just give him a shoutout. Fans reacted to NCT’s Mark’s comments in a hilarious manner and even expressed their surprise at it.

َ @082molo 🍽️ from gordon ramsay criticizing mark's eggs and saying "get back on tinder!" to mark replying with a "i don't know how to make eggs, but that i don't stress" bc he knows the ladies are still gonna line up for him. WE LOVE COCKY MARK🍽️ from gordon ramsay criticizing mark's eggs and saying "get back on tinder!" to mark replying with a "i don't know how to make eggs, but that i don't stress" bc he knows the ladies are still gonna line up for him. WE LOVE COCKY MARK 😋🍽️ https://t.co/lb73ixhXDH

mari ◡̈ @markzcity YOU MEAN TO TELL ME GOLDEN HOUR IS INSPIRED BY GORDON RAMSAY’S TWEET CRITICIZING MARK’S EGGS??? YOU MEAN TO TELL ME GOLDEN HOUR IS INSPIRED BY GORDON RAMSAY’S TWEET CRITICIZING MARK’S EGGS??? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/deMVL3sgEa

L✨🍳🌅 @may25august twitter.com/LMKLOOK/status… ◡̈ 🍳 @LMKLOOK twitter.com/gordonramsay/s… MARK GIVING A SHOUTOUT TO THE OP WHO SENT THIS TWEET TO GORDON RAMSAY MARK GIVING A SHOUTOUT TO THE OP WHO SENT THIS TWEET TO GORDON RAMSAY 😭 twitter.com/gordonramsay/s… https://t.co/hUCbUVyhOB So where's the op right now omg thanks for being mark's inspiration, i guess??? So where's the op right now omg thanks for being mark's inspiration, i guess???😂 twitter.com/LMKLOOK/status…

nctzen anti @eonnct twitter.com/lmklook/status… ◡̈ 🍳 @LMKLOOK twitter.com/gordonramsay/s… MARK GIVING A SHOUTOUT TO THE OP WHO SENT THIS TWEET TO GORDON RAMSAY MARK GIVING A SHOUTOUT TO THE OP WHO SENT THIS TWEET TO GORDON RAMSAY 😭 twitter.com/gordonramsay/s… https://t.co/hUCbUVyhOB a shoutout?! friend you better open your wallet or something a shoutout?! friend you better open your wallet or something 😭 twitter.com/lmklook/status…

Unfortunately, the @NE0T0UCH user hasn’t been active on Twitter since 2018. A quick glance at their account shows they last retweeted, replied to, and liked tweets about five years ago.

Fans filled the original tweet’s comments section with messages in capital letters, hoping that the OP (original poster) would read them if they ever came online.

piyikzz @bukananakpiyik @NE0T0UCH @GordonRamsay DUDE MARK JUST GIVE A SHOUTOUT TO YOU FOR BEING HIS INSPIRATION @NE0T0UCH @GordonRamsay DUDE MARK JUST GIVE A SHOUTOUT TO YOU FOR BEING HIS INSPIRATION

Z @wtfwtfwkwk @NE0T0UCH @GordonRamsay WHEREVER YOU ARE NOW, I AM HAPPY FOR YOU TOO SIS. THANK YOU FOR BEING AN INSPIRATION FOR MARK LEE. Sorry for caps hehehehe @NE0T0UCH @GordonRamsay WHEREVER YOU ARE NOW, I AM HAPPY FOR YOU TOO SIS. THANK YOU FOR BEING AN INSPIRATION FOR MARK LEE. Sorry for caps hehehehe 😆

Meanwhile, the official music video of Golden Hour, released nearly 10 hours ago, has garnered one million views on YouTube already. This marks the singer’s second solo release, after his debut single, Child, was released in February last year.

