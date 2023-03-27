DOJAEJUNGiscoming trends as agency reveals tracklist, comeback schedule and first look

On midnight of March 27 KST, NCT’s subunit DoJaeJung treated fans to the first teaser poster, tracklist and a comeback scheduler together.

As the 23-member group’s first fixed subunit, Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo’s team debut was highly anticipated ever since it was initially announced on March 9. After nearly two and a half weeks, fans finally received the first look and album title of the subunit.

SM Entertainment released not just one, but three key details of the trio's upcoming album that sparked curiosity among fans. In no time, fans expressed their enthusiasm towards the first NCT fixed subunit debut by taking over the Twitter trends with the group’s name.

Moreover, multiple hashtags related to DoJaeJung trended high in South Korea.

DOJAEJUNG taking over South Korea's trends#1 #기다렸어_도재정_핫데뷔 #2 #DOJAEJUNGiscoming #3 DOJAEJUNG 트친소 (트친소 is a hashtag fans use to find moots & introduce themselves to new moots)#7 Starwberry#8 DOJAEJUNG debut fan#12 DOJAEJUNG logo#13 Can We Go Back Audio

NCT’s DoJaeJung takes over Twitter as it releases album title, tracklist, and more

2023 has proved to be a game-changing year for NCT and its fandom already. First, SM Entertainment initially announced it was shutting down the group’s infinite member expansion concept, which received a majorly positive response. Second, it was announced that the group will debut a fixed subunit and revealed it to be a trio consisting Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo.

Called DoJaeJung, the trio will debut with a mini-album titled Perfume next month. It includes six tracks with the title track of the same name as the album. As per the comeback scheduler, the promotional teaser uploads for Perfume began on March 27 and will continue till the album and music video release on April 17.

Check out the comeback schedule below:

March 29: Top Note

March 30: Middle Note

March 31: Base Note

April 03: Blending Process

April 04: February to April

April 5: ?!

April 06: Mood Street

April 08: Triangular Theory of Love

April 09: Story 1

April 11: Story 2

April 13: Story 3

April 15: The Moments of Scents

April 16: M/V Teaser

April 17: Release

As fans geared up for the comeback, thanks to the schedule, they were also treated to the tracklist and the first teaser poster of the album. Perfume consists of six tracks - Perfume (Title track), Kiss, Dive, Strawberry Sunday, 후유증 (Can We Go Back), and 안녕 (Ordinary).

Additionally, the motion teaser poster released for Perfume also garnered major attention. Fans especially liked the ‘DJJ’ logo. They also expressed their excitement towards seeing the trio debut in a new avatar.

Take a look at the many varied reactions that fans had after SM Entertainment dropped the album details:

dojaejung @DOJAEJUNGFEED



WE LOVE YOU DOYOUNG, JAEHYUN, AND JUNGWOO



COUNTDOWN TO DOJAEJUNG

#DOJAEJUNGiscoming

#기다렸어_도재정_핫데뷔 witness the layout change of nct dojaejung’s official account!!WE LOVE YOU DOYOUNG, JAEHYUN, AND JUNGWOOCOUNTDOWN TO DOJAEJUNG witness the layout change of nct dojaejung’s official account!! WE LOVE YOU DOYOUNG, JAEHYUN, AND JUNGWOO 💗COUNTDOWN TO DOJAEJUNG#DOJAEJUNGiscoming#기다렸어_도재정_핫데뷔 https://t.co/HILFVOirR0

JAEWOO @JAEWOOLOOKS



COUNTDOWN TO DOJAEJUNG

#기다렸어_도재정_핫데뷔

#DOJAEJUNGiscoming such a pretty logo for such pretty and talented boys, nct dojaejung! 🤍COUNTDOWN TO DOJAEJUNG such a pretty logo for such pretty and talented boys, nct dojaejung! 🤍COUNTDOWN TO DOJAEJUNG#기다렸어_도재정_핫데뷔#DOJAEJUNGiscoming https://t.co/o1GLeJoCz9

dojaejung @DOJAEJUNGFEED 🫂



COUNTDOWN TO DOJAEJUNG

#DOJAEJUNGiscoming

#기다렸어_도재정_핫데뷔



hugs to all dojaejung/dojaewoo fans we’ve been waiting for this dayCOUNTDOWN TO DOJAEJUNG hugs to all dojaejung/dojaewoo fans we’ve been waiting for this day 😭🫂COUNTDOWN TO DOJAEJUNG#DOJAEJUNGiscoming#기다렸어_도재정_핫데뷔 https://t.co/tJxOmGiBJd

밈🍑 @14aehyun



#기다렸어_도재정_핫데뷔

#DOJAEJUNGiscoming CAN WE GO BACK IS ON THE TRACK LIST EVERYONE CHEERED!!!!!!!!!!! CAN WE GO BACK IS ON THE TRACK LIST EVERYONE CHEERED!!!!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭 #기다렸어_도재정_핫데뷔#DOJAEJUNGiscoming https://t.co/ACHIcUIZpm

cili @luckytobewoon dojaejung @DOJAEJUNGFEED



COUNTDOWN TO DOJAEJUNG

#DOJAEJUNGiscoming

#기다렸어_도재정_핫데뷔 interact with this tweet if you’re part of the 574k followers of nct_dojaejungCOUNTDOWN TO DOJAEJUNG interact with this tweet if you’re part of the 574k followers of nct_dojaejung COUNTDOWN TO DOJAEJUNG#DOJAEJUNGiscoming#기다렸어_도재정_핫데뷔 https://t.co/kp8qqP4bM4 wOw this is becoming a big nct project, w an ig they should At Least have 2 cbs too to make the acc worth. so like, 4 permanent units rn hmm (+ ncttokyo soon) twitter.com/DOJAEJUNGFEED/… wOw this is becoming a big nct project, w an ig they should At Least have 2 cbs too to make the acc worth. so like, 4 permanent units rn hmm (+ ncttokyo soon) twitter.com/DOJAEJUNGFEED/…

Perfume isn’t the first time Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo have united for a project. In the past, the trio performed covers at concerts and award shows, along with releasing a Christmas Carol medley in 2022.

However, Perfume will be the first time DoJaeJung will officially debut as a fixed subunit. Meanwhile, the group’s final expansion subunit will be NCT Tokyo. The Japanese subteam is speculated to debut sometime this year, including Shotaro, who was introduced as an NCT member in 2020.

