DOJAEJUNGiscoming trends as agency reveals tracklist, comeback schedule and first look

On midnight of March 27 KST, NCT’s subunit DoJaeJung treated fans to the first teaser poster, tracklist and a comeback scheduler together.
As the 23-member group’s first fixed subunit, Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo’s team debut was highly anticipated ever since it was initially announced on March 9. After nearly two and a half weeks, fans finally received the first look and album title of the subunit.
SM Entertainment released not just one, but three key details of the trio's upcoming album that sparked curiosity among fans. In no time, fans expressed their enthusiasm towards the first NCT fixed subunit debut by taking over the Twitter trends with the group’s name.
Moreover, multiple hashtags related to DoJaeJung trended high in South Korea.
NCT’s DoJaeJung takes over Twitter as it releases album title, tracklist, and more
2023 has proved to be a game-changing year for NCT and its fandom already. First, SM Entertainment initially announced it was shutting down the group’s infinite member expansion concept, which received a majorly positive response. Second, it was announced that the group will debut a fixed subunit and revealed it to be a trio consisting Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo.
Called DoJaeJung, the trio will debut with a mini-album titled Perfume next month. It includes six tracks with the title track of the same name as the album. As per the comeback scheduler, the promotional teaser uploads for Perfume began on March 27 and will continue till the album and music video release on April 17.
Check out the comeback schedule below:
- March 29: Top Note
- March 30: Middle Note
- March 31: Base Note
- April 03: Blending Process
- April 04: February to April
- April 5: ?!
- April 06: Mood Street
- April 08: Triangular Theory of Love
- April 09: Story 1
- April 11: Story 2
- April 13: Story 3
- April 15: The Moments of Scents
- April 16: M/V Teaser
- April 17: Release
As fans geared up for the comeback, thanks to the schedule, they were also treated to the tracklist and the first teaser poster of the album. Perfume consists of six tracks - Perfume (Title track), Kiss, Dive, Strawberry Sunday, 후유증 (Can We Go Back), and 안녕 (Ordinary).
Additionally, the motion teaser poster released for Perfume also garnered major attention. Fans especially liked the ‘DJJ’ logo. They also expressed their excitement towards seeing the trio debut in a new avatar.
Take a look at the many varied reactions that fans had after SM Entertainment dropped the album details:
Perfume isn’t the first time Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo have united for a project. In the past, the trio performed covers at concerts and award shows, along with releasing a Christmas Carol medley in 2022.
However, Perfume will be the first time DoJaeJung will officially debut as a fixed subunit. Meanwhile, the group’s final expansion subunit will be NCT Tokyo. The Japanese subteam is speculated to debut sometime this year, including Shotaro, who was introduced as an NCT member in 2020.