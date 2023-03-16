On March 15, 2023, NCT 127 announced that they'll be rolling out the first K-pop graphic novel, NCT 127: Limitless, which has been produced in collaboration with Z2 Comics. With Universal Music Group and SM Entertainment joining hands with the music-based comic brand, the first-ever licensed K-pop printed novel is expected to be released in late July 2023.

The novel that takes the name of NCT 127's debut album, Limitless, comes in nine different covers, representing each member individually. There's also a deluxe hardcover version that's signed by the NCT 127 members.

The manhwa revolves around the story of NCT members rehearsing for a sold-out show in New York, while sprinkling the storyline with multiverse-hopping and reality-blurring incidents.

SM Entertainment announces NCT 127's first-ever licensed K-pop manhwa release, NCT 127: Limitless

Following SM Entertainment's announcement of a touchstone release by NCT 127, fans have been quite eager to find out what is in store for them. In fact, the details of the plot of NCT 127: Limitless, released by Z2 Comics, has only fuelled their excitement further.

Here's the synopsis of the graphic novel shared by the company through a press statement:

"The night before the concert, however, the group encounters mysterious dreams, thrusting Mark, Jungwoo, Taeyong, Doyoung, and Johnny in otherwordly scenarios. This ultimately creates a reality-crossing mystery that the five members, alongside Taeil, Haechan, Yuta, and Jaehyun will unite to solve. As NCT 127 grapples with this enigma, they must overcome their fears in both the real world and this new, surreal dreamscape."

Following the announcement of the NCT 127: Limitless graphic novel release, SM Entertainment expressed their gratitude for the same through a statement:

"We're overjoyed to unite with Z2 Comics to witness NCT 127 expand beyond the boundaries of music into graphic novels. NCT was designed as a project of unlimited potential, unrestrained by geography and formal boundaries."

#NCT127 will launch The First K-pop Graphic Novel 'NCT 127: Limitless' with different hardcover versions and deluxe signed versions

Given that it's quite a monumental event not only in NCT 127's career but also in the history of the K-pop industry itself, Z2 Comics' chief executive officer, Kevin Meek, also shared a few words about the graphic novel, NCT 127: Limitless:

"I am thrilled to partner with NCT 127, SM Entertainment, and UMG to deliver the first K-pop centered graphic novel of its kind. We're beyond excited to bring NCTzens and K-pop fans around the globe a beautiful and thought-provoking piece of art that will be the core of NCT universe."

The contributors involved in the creation of the graphic novel include Allison Goulet-Scott, who co-wrote the novel, Kayla Felty, who was in charge of the illustrations along with 24 x 4, and colorist Megan Huang.

Once the news of the release was officially out, illustrator Kayla Felty took to Twitter to share her excitement and gratitude for being a part of NCT 127: Limitless, which was also her dream project.

i'm ngl holding onto the information that i was gonna do a graphic novel for nct 127 has been killing me inside but it's a gigantic dream project for me and i'm excited to see what people think!!!! :')

Though the official release of the graphic novel isn't open until July, the pre-sale for the signed deluxe was opened along with the announcement of its release, and within a few hours, all the signed copies were sold out. Fans have been a little upset about the same and are hoping for a possible restock since this is a rare and monumental piece for the group, and they wish to contribute as much as they can to its success.

With NCT members being extensively active this year, fans continue to rejoice and celebrate the consistent line-up of exciting content for them.

