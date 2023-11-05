On November 5, 2023, Stray Kids' Hyunjin set the internet on fire with his latest holiday campaign for Versace, and glimpses from the same were uploaded on the main timeline of the brand's WeChat account. In one of the pictures, uploaded by the Italian luxury fashion brand, fans could see the idol flaunting a Versace bag.

In July 2023, Stray Kids member Hyunjin was announced as the global ambassador for the Italian luxury brand Versace, which is known for its ready-to-wear outfits, shoes, and accessories.

As soon as the latest pictures of the idol for the Vercase campaign went viral online, STAYs began swooning over his look. They took to social media to hail the pictures and mentioned that the idol looked "expensive."

"So proud": Fans in awe of Hyunjin's latest campaign for Versace

In the pictures posted by the Italian luxury brand Versace, Stray Kids' Hyunjin donned a cotton poplin beige painted shirt, cotton chinos, barocco jacquard Odissea sneakers, and an Athena mini tote bag. The idol opted for minimalistic looks that left fans on social media stunned. In one of the pictures, the S-Class singer opted for an out-of-the-box look and wore a long black and grey floral printed trench coat as he carried the same exquisite Versace bag.

Fans were over the moon when they learned that they would receive a postcard with the purchase of Athena bags. Meanwhile, Donatella Versace also collaborated with the S-Class singer on his Instagram account and shared a post to welcome the member into the family as they wrote:

"Versace superstar... @hynjinnnn. I wanted to celebrate joy with this Holiday campaign—the joy of the season and being surrounded by those we love. I am thrilled Hyunjin has become part of our Versace family. I love your energy and the joyful spirit you bring to these images, @hynjinnnn"

STAYs took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the latest pictures for the idol's holiday campaign for the luxury brand.

Meanwhile, fans also observed that when they opened the MUBEAT voting application, they could see the advertisement for the idol's holiday campaign that had officially begun. Fans keep referring to the member as the "VERSACE PRINCE" as they hailed his look for the campaign.

The idol has become the talk of the town and fans have been trending hashtags including, 'VersaceHoliday23' and 'HYUNJINXVERSACE' on social media to celebrate the first-ever campaign of the S-Class singer for the brand.

Stray Kids is slated to release their mini-album ROCK-STAR on November 10, 2023.