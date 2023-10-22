On October 20, 2023, reality show star Song Da-eun, who has been entangled in dating rumors with BTS' Jimin for some time, took to her Instagram account to issue a warning. She alleged that some individuals were threatening her due to her involvement with the singer from Like Crazy and stated that she has been collecting data on those involved in these threats.

For those who are unversed, Song Da-eun made her debut in the Korean industry with the smash-hit film Handmaiden. Since then, she has appeared in Korean variety shows, including Heart Signal 2 and Dear My Room, as well as in dramas such as The Golden Spoon, Once Again, and More Than Friends.

As ARMYs learned about her Instagram story, they took to social media to express diverse opinions. Some fans admitted they didn't even know of her existence, while others accused her of being a clout chaser.

"They have the same house': Fans refute claims that Jimin is dating Song Da-eun

BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun have been involved in dating rumors for quite some time, as many eagle-eyed fans have noticed that they have the same kind of items at home, including paints, rugs, pots, and other items.

On numerous occasions, fans have also observed that she would post things related to what Jimin mentioned in his Weverse live, according to their claims.

Reportedly, the reality show actress has denied the rumors with Jimin three times, and now, on October 20, 2023, she released a stern warning to fans on her Instagram, as translated by allkpop:

"Please direct inquiries about a third party's business to someone other than me. I am in my right mind. Please refrain from threatening me regarding the fandom's perceived power and any alleged actions that might lead to lawsuits."

She further stated that she has been keeping records of people threatening her over her dating rumors with Jimin and hinted at taking strict action against malicious comments, as translated by allkpop:

"I've mentioned it before, but I've been collecting data on Instagram and YouTube. There are quite a few people who comment on my old pictures, but even if I post a picture from today, they claim it's old. They are not privy to my daily life, so I chose not to respond to those comments."

Following her comments, many fans accused her of being a clout chaser, known for creating and hyping rumors to bring herself back into the limelight, citing her perceived lackluster career.

They mentioned that before the rumors, they weren't even aware of her existence and questioned why someone would harass another person over something they didn't know about.

Check out how fans have been reacting to Song Da-eun's Instagram story, refuting claims of ever dating Jimin and taking action against fans who have been threatening her for an extended period.

There were rumors that the Like Crazy singer and Song Da-eun were spotted at the Seoul World Cup Stadium together. Fans present at the event explained that the former was seated on the left side of the stadium, while the latter was on the right side, refuting all dating rumors.

Some fans sarcastically remarked that it's the first time they've heard that being present at the same stadium makes someone a couple.

While many fans who have been following the dating rumors closely since day one have claimed that the actress deliberately creates posts to spark dating rumors, others believe that Jimin should be left alone and allowed to do as he pleases.

Jimin recently became the most nominated soloist at the MAMA 2023 Awards, with eight nominations to his name.