"You’re so perfect": Fans go gaga over Jimin's Production Diary documentary poster and lyric video

On October 17, 2023, Bighit Entertainment released Jimin's Production Diary documentary poster and a lyric video, providing a glimpse of the hard work the Like Crazy singer spent in the production process of his latest debut album, FACE.

The idol, on March 24, 2023, released his first-ever debut solo studio album, FACE, consisting of six tracks, including Face-off, Interlude:Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, and Like Crazy (English Version). Now, his upcoming documentary, Jimin's Production Diary, is all set to take viewers behind the scenes of the idol's production process for FACE and explore the hardships he faced and the memories he made while producing his first solo album.

When fans saw the poster and lyric video for the upcoming documentary, they expressed how the idol is truly remarkable. One fan even became emotional and tweeted about how "perfect" the idol is.

"I'm so proud": ARMYs can't get enough of Jimin in Production Diary lyric video

As Jimin's Production Diary approaches its release date, Bighit Entertainment has been steadily releasing content for it. Recently, they unveiled a poster and a lyric video for his upcoming documentary.

In the poster, various collages and square boxes showcase the Like Crazy singer recording music in the studio and playing the guitar. Meanwhile, the names of his album tracks, Like Crazy, Dear.ARMY, Face-off, Alone, and Set Me Free Pt.2 appear written over them.

The lyric video was posted on BTS' official YouTube channel. It begins with the idol working on his song Face-off in a monochromatic scene, which switches to showcase him writing and singing music in his studio.

This is followed by scenes of him recording Like Crazy and enjoying it while dancing happily. Moving on to Alone, the idol is seen recording and working on his music, either alone or with a laptop, followed by recording instrumental music for Dear.ARMY, the hidden track of his solo album. The video concludes with him feeling relieved after recording Set Me Free Pt.2.

Upon seeing the immense hard work and effort that the idol put into making his solo album FACE, fans were elated and felt proud of supporting him. Soon, ARMYs took to social media to express their excitement about the upcoming solo documentary.

Many fans also noticed that he was using a guitar while recording his track Dear.ARMY, a song that holds special significance for fans as a heartfelt gift and letter to his fanbase.

They also pointed out that earlier drafts of Jimin's Like Crazy, the main track of his FACE album, had gender-neutral lyrics, which they found amusing. In the Production Diary lyric video, fans observed Jimin happily dancing with producers. The idol also achieved the No.1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song Like Crazy, receiving numerous compliments from fans for this accomplishment.

Production Diary is set to release on October 23, 2023, and will be available exclusively on Weverse.

In other news, the Like Crazy singer joined Kim Tae-hyung in his solo fan meeting, V(ICNIC), where they interacted with fans and entertained each other. They even planned to intentionally lose in a game so that ARMYs could win in the fan meeting.