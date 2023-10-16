“Impacts people's lives in so many different ways”: Fans react to latest revelation on how BTS’ Jimin helped Niccier beat challenging times

On October 13, 2023, the world celebrated BTS' Jimin's birthday. Many fans globally organized several events and put up billboards in busy areas to celebrate, making it seem like a festive season. One such event took place at Seongsu (Space Wadiz), South Korea.

In Seongsu, fans booked an open space to celebrate Jimin's birthday, where they put up big posters of the idol and decorated it meticulously. Eventually, the brand Niccier contacted the organizers of the event and stated that thanks to Jimin, they were able to overcome challenging times and wanted to show their appreciation to the fans by providing free products.

As fans learned how Jimin's influence helped a brand during difficult times, they were thrilled and believed that this is how one can impact others' lives in many ways. One user tweeted:

Fans are proud of how Jimin always helps others overcome difficult times

During the ongoing promotions of the idol's FACE album and Like Crazy, he performed at many shows, and it's a tradition for idols to hand out gift buckets to fans who attend their concerts. In one such performance, he gifted fans with hand creams from Niccier, a brand that was not doing well in terms of sales at that time.

Many fans posted pictures of the gifts they received at the idol's music shows. Fans who couldn't get Niccier products at the concerts purchased them individually from the brand's website, thereby increasing their sales. This support helped the brand overcome challenging times and get back on their feet.

To show their gratitude to fans and the Like Crazy singer, Niccier contacted the host of the birthday event in Seongsu, which was organized at Wadiz Space. A user tweeted about it on their personal X account, as translated by Koreaboo:

"Niccier contacted us, saying that thanks to Jimin and the fans, they received help during a difficult time and wanted to convey their thanks. They will provide 100 of their perfumed hand creams at the Wadiz Pop-up in Seongsu. You can receive our existing tin cases or the Niccier hand cream on a first-come, first-served basis on the 2nd floor of the Wadiz birthday fan cafe."

Soon, fans learned how Jimin had impacted the brand's sales and took to social media to shower praise on the idol:

Many fans also mentioned that since it's the idol's birthday month, love and kindness flow naturally, highlighting the actor's power and influence to inspire kindness.

In recent news, the idol attended Kim Tae-hyung's solo fan meeting, LAYOVER (V) ICNIC, where he conversed, played, and interacted with fans, providing quality time and entertainment.

Fans loved his supportive nature and stated that he never fails to amuse them. The idol also received birthday wishes from every member of the group, with Jin gifting him a pouch full of money worth two months of his salary, as he's currently serving in the military.

The idol is currently busy with the promotional campaign for his products, including Dior and Tiffany & Co.