"You really did bring a smile to Tae's face": Fans react to ARMY Bart Simpson going viral at Kim Tae-hyung's LAYOVER (V)ICNIC fan meeting

On October 14, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung held his first-ever solo fan meeting, (V)ICNIC, at the extravagant theater located on one of the most prestigious campuses of Kyunghee University in Seoul, South Korea. Fans flocked to the venue well before the scheduled time to attend the idol's fan meeting.

During the (V)ICNIC solo fan meeting, the Love Me Again singer surprised fans when a fellow BTS member made an unexpected appearance, turning the already chaotic atmosphere into a frenzy.

In addition to the presence of Jimin and V, who lit up the night, an ARMY member dressed up as Bart Simpson grabbed everyone's attention due to their unique choice of attire.

This individual aimed to bring a smile to V's face, whose love for Bart Simpson is well-known among fans. When fans learned the reason behind this ARMY member's unique dress, they were elated and expressed their gratitude.

As the fan meeting unfolded, the Bart Simpson ARMY's thoughtful gesture went viral on social media.

"I don't know who's happier": Fans can't get enough of how Bart Simpson succeded in making Kim Tae-hyung happy

As fans from the crowd were selected to come up on stage, Bart Simpson was also chosen because she was wearing the unique uniform that had certainly caught Kim Tae-hyung's attention. At the solo fan meeting, fans were in a dilemma over who was happier to see each other, Kim Tae-hyung or the ARMY, as the idol gazed lovingly at the fan, showcasing his elation.

At the mentioned fan meeting, Bart Simpson went viral for all the right reasons. While grooving to Boy With Luv, she made both V and Jimin giggle and smile brightly. When she noticed the duo looking at her, she blushed and accidentally stepped on Jimin's foot, to which the singer giggled in a cute manner.

In a video that went viral, where members and fans had to guess the word "Chick," the Bart Simpson ARMY quickly referred to it as "Jimin," making V laugh like crazy.

Even while playing ping pong with the Like Crazy singer, though they were losing, V reacted in a gentle way by making a gesture with his hands. He even touched the ARMY's nose after she concluded her Boy With Luv performance.

As she wanted to make Kim Tae-hyung happy by donning a Bart Simpson outfit, he made a heart gesture with his hands, showcasing that he was more than elated. Even ARMYs sharing and watching videos online couldn't get enough of it and were proud of her for doing so.

Bart Simpson quickly went viral on social media for making the members happy and stealing the limelight of the show.

Meanwhile, there were many instances where Bart Simpson blushed as Kim Tae-hyung took notice of her, and the two even played rock, paper, scissors. She even helped V when he didn't know the full form of an abbreviation, as she understood the word (in Korean) while she was getting married.

Needless to say, many fans were jealous of Bart Simpson and wished to be in her place with Kim Tae-hyung.

Fans would love to see similar fan meetings with Kim Tae-hyung in the future.