"YOU ARE THE FINEST MAN": Fans rejoice as BTS' Jimin graces the cover of ELLE Korea's 31st anniversary issue

On October 10, 2023, BTS' Jimin graces the cover of ELLE Korea's 31st-anniversary issue, sending the internet into a meltdown with his latest pictorial for the aforementioned media outlet.

The ELLE cover star, Jimin, featured the accessories of the American luxury brand Tiffany & Co in the latest issue. The Like Crazy singer was announced as the global ambassador for the brand in March 2023.

Fans soon took to several social media outlets, expressing how divine the singer looked in the latest issue of ELLE Korea, and they just couldn't get enough of it. One user took to social media, describing Jimin as the finest man."

"Flawless beauty": Fans are smitten with Jimin's new look and interview in the issue

ELLE Korea has updated fans with three pictorials of the Like Crazy singer, where he looks stunning in his latest hairstyle, donning different attires for the three pictures.

In the first pictorial, Jimin looks straight ahead with his captivating gaze, flaunting his Seven tattoo and Tiffany accessories, wearing a shining blue ring, and looking striking in black attire.

Moving on to the next two pictures, the singer is comfortably reclining, similarly flaunting Tiffany & Co accessories, including a necklace, bracelet, earrings, and rings in both photos.

As soon as fans saw the new pictures and read a few lines provided by the magazine in their conducted interview, they took to social media to shower praise on him. Moreover, reading a few excerpts from the magazine's interview also elated fans.

Previously, Dior released its Spring 2024 Men's campaign with Jimin as the face of it, and fans are speculating that both Tiffany & Co. and Dior are vying for the idol's attention.

When the aforementioned outlet asked the singer about his plans for his upcoming birthday on October 13, he confessed, as translated by ELLE Korea:

"Actually, since it is my birthday, I don't think I should do anything special. The fans are always what make this day special. I am always grateful."

When asked about his recent activities, including releasing a solo album and his promotional campaigns, the idol also stated that in order to have confidence, one should prepare themselves. He stated, as translated by ELLE Korea:

"I realized how shy I am. It also served as an opportunity for me to realize how much I need to do to grow further in the future. If you want to approach with confidence, you have to be prepared first."

Furthermore, discussing what he's doing right now and the upcoming music, he confessed to working on new albums and wanting to challenge himself in new genres. He stated, as translated by ELLE Korea:

"As always, I am steadily working on songs. And musically, I want to challenge myself in a variety of genres."

Moreover, fans are also speculating that he will soon release some new music as they observed the pictorials for his GQ Korea, where they have written 'This Is Your Song.'

Fans are ready to celebrate the Like Crazy singer's birthday on October 13, 2023, and are expecting that he will release a new song on the said date.