"Precious": Fans gush as BTS’ Jungkook was spotted recording background vocals for Dear.ARMY in Jimin’s Production Diary main trailer

Bighit Entertainment released the main trailer for Jimin's highly anticipated solo documentary Production Diary on October 12, 2023. The trailer provided fans a glimpse of how the Like Crazy singer worked on the production of his debut album, FACE, which was officially released on March 14, 2023. The debut album has six tracks, including Face-off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone Set Me Free Pt.2, and Like Crazy (English Version).

The main trailer was dropped by Bighit Entertainment on their YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV. The trailer shows Jungkook singing background vocals for the hidden track, Dear.ARMY/Letter, for the idol's album.

Needless to say, when fans saw this, they went into a complete frenzy. They took to social media to share their reactions with one netizen even pointing out the duo's precious bond and friendship.

Fans can't get enough of how Jimin hugged Jungkook in the recording room

As the trailer for Jimin's Production Diary began, it gave a series of glimpses of the Like Crazy singer driving, setting up a camera, and lying on a couch. It also showed him secretly glancing at the camera as he looked at the fans who were there.

Later, he started questioning whether he should begin the documentary by mentioning why he made the album. The trailer then shifts to showing Jimin engrossed in the production process, having different thoughts about how he should convey his message to ARMYs. The video is divided into four segments, including Like Crazy, Alone, Dear.ARMY, and Set Me Free Pt.2.

In the Dear.ARMY segment, the idol is seen playing the guitar, explaining how even after writing a post on Weverse, he feels like he can't convey everything in his mind.

"I wrote a post on Weverse, but it felt like I can't express everything I have in mind. Writing words might feel like it's a lie," he adds.

The scene then shifts to Jungkook in the recording room singing the background vocals for Jimin's hidden track. The hidden track was only available with the physical album on the CD. Jimin arrives in the recording room where Jungkook finishes singing and hugs the latter, thanking him for doing the background vocals.

As soon as they saw it, fans took to social media to claim that the hug was incredibly precious and that they almost cried when they saw the duo together after a long time. The has already been released, and the Like Crazy singer has unveiled a video of himself singing it FESTA. Following that, fans state that the duo perfectly synchronized their vocals.

In the Like Crazy segment, Kim Namjoon is visible advising the singer on what he should sing, a song of what he wants to convey and how he wants to make fans feel. He believes that this thought process will bring the words that he wants to convey to his mind. He also said that the people working with him love the Like Crazy song the most.

Meanwhile, in the Alone segment, the idol can be seen struggling with his emotions as he brainstorms and continues to work hard on his album. In this segment, he confesses about his worries.

"I look at other people, and they are working hard. Also... I keep... I keep melting into these moments. It has so much... Emotional labor," he says.

Fans were also over the moon watching Kim Namjoon, Suga, and Jungkook extending their support for the Jimin in the recently released trailer.

Jimin's Production Diary documentary will be available to stream on October 23, 2023.