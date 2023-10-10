"The talk of the town will always be in trend": Fans gush over BTS’ Jimin’s cover for GQ Korea’s November issue

On October 10, 2023, GQ Korea released a pictorial and portions of their interview with Jimin for the November issue. Fans were thrilled to see Jimin's latest look in Dior, as he was recently announced as the global ambassador for the luxury fashion brand.

He had recently attended the Lady Dior event in Seoul and impressed fans with his stunning fashion sense while wearing a leather trench coat. Jimin's association with Dior has captivated fans since he was announced as the brand ambassador.

In addition to the GQ Korea feature, the Like Crazy singer was also revealed as the cover star for ELLE's 31st-anniversary issue on the same day. The issue included three pictorials in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. Fans were ecstatic to see more content featuring Jimin and were thrilled to notice that he was trending on social media. They believe that Jimin will always remain a hot topic in town.

Fans gush over Like Crazy singer's cover for GQ Korea's November issue

"Looking gorgeous as always": Fans can't get enough of Jimin's looks in GQ Korea's November issue

Fans couldn't get enough of how stunning Jimin looked in the three latest pictorials for GQ Korea's November issue. The pictures showcase three different clothing pieces, enticing fans with a new look.

In one picture, the Like Crazy singer can be seen stylishly reclining beside a cupid statue amidst a natural atmosphere, gazing straight into the camera, dressed in an all-black loose ensemble. In the other picture, he's wearing a sweater-like cardigan in neutral beige and white colors.

Fans are clamoring for an HD version of the monochromatic picture as the current one only highlights his Dior attire and intimate gaze. Many couldn't stop gushing over the idol's new look for the GQ Korea issue. They took to social media to express themselves, praising the idol for his visuals, fashion statement, and more.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest pictorial released by the GQ Korea issue:

GQ Korea has also released a brief sneak peek of the November issue's interview, where they asked Jimin about his choice of expression if the world were to disappear. Replying to the question, Jimin said:

"The last word or act I would like to leave behind would be to bow with gratitude. Bowing has multiple meanings, from being happy to meet someone, feeling grateful, saying goodbye, to showing consideration for the other person. So much context can be found within the act of bowing."

On the covers of GQ Korea, fans also observed the phrase "This is your song," sparking rumors that the idol is currently working on new music and they will likely receive an announcement soon.

Meanwhile, Dior has launched their Spring 2024 promotional campaign featuring the BTS member as the face of it, raising anticipation for more activities scheduled for the idol.

GQ Korea announced that the November issue will have 20 pages of photoshoots and interviews, with more digital content to be launched soon.