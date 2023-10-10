Jimin, a member of the popular K-pop group BTS, has recently been featured on the cover of the November 2023 issue of GQ Korea. The title for his cover is "This is your song." This has led to speculation among fans and netizens about a new project.

However, there are no official announcements or confirmations about any upcoming projects related to this phrase at the moment.

Meanwhile, fans are thrilled and excited to hear any confirmation from any source. They are expressing their responses over the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote:

"The spoiler of our lives"

Fans express excitement over Jimin's GQ Korea Cover (Image via X/@Desiminshi27)

"WHAT IS HE COOKINGGG": Fans express their anticipation over BTS' Jimin's GQ Korea Cover

Though there is no official confirmation from sources regarding the GQ Korea cover phrase, BTS' Jimin has unveiled one of his upcoming projects, a documentary. Jimin revealed his forthcoming debut solo documentary titled Jimin's Production Diary.

The documentary will showcase the making of his solo album FACE. The pre-order for the documentary will start at 10 am KST on October 14. The documentary will be available on the WeVerse platform.

Amidst all this, the GQ Korea cover has fueled another level of excitement for BTS' Jimin's fans, and they are sharing their responses to the cover.

Fans express excitement over Jimin's GQ Korea Cover (Image via X/@jmfolder)

Fans express excitement over Jimin's GQ Korea Cover (Image via X/@gingerruy)

Fans express excitement over Jimin's GQ Korea Cover (Image via X/@PravinRuch92839)

Fans express excitement over Jimin's GQ Korea Cover (Image via X/@poison_gem67s)

Fans express excitement over Jimin's GQ Korea Cover (Image via X/@stussyjimin)

Fans express excitement over Jimin's GQ Korea Cover (Image via X/@taelooves)

More about Jimin

Park Ji-min, known mononymously as Jimin, is a South Korean singer and dancer. He was born on October 13, 1995, in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea.

In 2013, he made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band group BTS under the record label Bit Hit Entertainment. BTS' Jimin is known for his impressive vocal range and dance skills.

Jimin has also released solo tracks that have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. His solo debut album, FACE, debuted at number one in South Korea and Japan and number two in the United States.

Its second single, Like Crazy, debuted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. This made him the highest-charting Korean solo artist in history on the Billboard 200 and the Hot 100 at the time.

Jimin did various promotional activities for his debut album. He also sat down for a behind-the-scenes interview with Spotify, discussing the making and meaning of the FACE music video. On October 2, 2023, he became the talk of the town as he surpassed two billion streams on Spotify.

The idol is expected to begin military service around June 2024 and return by December 2025. HYBE also hopes to resume BTS' activities as a whole by 2025.