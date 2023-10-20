“Someone teleport me there”: ARMYs react as BigHit announces"SPECIAL TALK with Jimin" offline event

On October 20, 2023, Bighit Entertainment announced that BTS' Jimin is set to hold a SPECIAL TALK with Jimin offline event for the promotion of his upcoming solo documentary FACE.

The agency stated in their press release, updated on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse:

"You are cordially invited to 'SPECIAL TALK with Jimin' for 'Jimin's Production Diary' Customers! Join us for the special screening and enjoy a unique time with him! We look forward to seeing you."

As the announcement was made, fans could not contain their excitement and took to social media. Many expressed that those attending the concert were lucky, while some wished they could teleport directly to the event.

"I would love to meet": Fans are excited for the SPECIAL TALK with Jimin offline event

The singer of Set Me Free Pt.2 is set to release his first-ever solo documentary named Jimin's Production Diary, where he will showcase how his debut album, FACE, and its six tracks came into existence. He'll reveal the brainstorming process that went into producing the album that made him the first K-pop soloist to hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with its main track, Like Crazy.

As various contents, including a poster, lyric video, and dates, have been finalized for his solo documentary, the prospect of having a SPECIAL TALK with Jimin in person has increased anticipation among fans.

Some fans envy Korean fans because they won't be able to interact with the Like Crazy singer, while others are excited about the opportunity to meet the idol if they win the raffle through which fans will be selected and invited to the event.

Check out how fans are reacting as the idol announced the special event where he will be talking and spending time with fans in offline mode:

Bighit Entertainment has outlined the raffle process through which fans can attend the offline event and further detailed when and how many fans will be declared as winners:

"All customers who purchased Production Diary' paid content on Weverse Shop GLOBAL/JAPAN between Sat. October 14, 2023, 10:00 AM - Mon. October 23, 2023, 5:59 PM (KST) and entered the raffle during the raffle period."

"Winner Announcement (KST) - Thu. October 26, 2023, 6:00 PM. The winners will be announced via a notice. Customers can also check My Events page to check the result." The number of Raffle Winners are a total of 320. Please do not visit the event venue if you are not one of the raffle winners for public safety."

They also described the process for entering the raffle event:

To participate in the raffle on Weverse, first, make a purchase of the VOD from Weverse Shop. Then, use the same ID you used for your VOD purchase to enter the raffle event. To complete your entry, you'll be required to provide the following personal details: your name (the person entering the raffle), date of birth in YYYYMMDD format (8 digits), and a valid mobile phone number.

SPECIAL TALK with Jimin offline event is scheduled for October 30, 2023. The location and exact time of the event will be announced at a later date.