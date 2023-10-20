"Expecting to see Tannies": Fans speculate Jimin and Jungkook might join Charlie Puth’s upcoming Seoul concert following latter’s Instagram story

On October 20, 2023, fans began speculating that Jungkook and Jimin might attend Charlie Puth's upcoming concert in Seoul, South Korea. This speculation arose after Puth posted an Instagram story featuring a picture of Jimin's album FACE signed by the Like Crazy singer with the words "Have fun in Korea."

Puth thanked Jimin in his Instagram story, tagging the agency's account and writing:

"Thank you, sweet Jimin."

A day earlier, the American singer updated his fans with an Instagram post, sharing four selfies of himself in a hotel room where he appeared to be staying. He captioned the post:

"I am here to MUL-LET you know that I am in South Korea, ready to play THREE SOLD OUT (?!?!?!) KSPO Dome shows!! I am so excited, thank you all so much for having me."

After seeing Charlie Puth's story, fans started speculating that Jimin and Jungkook might visit his upcoming concert in Seoul and are particularly confident about it as well.

"He's so sweet": Fans anticipate seeing Jimin and Jungkook perform at Charlie Puth's concert

After seeing Charlie Puth's Instagram story of Jimin gifting the former a signed album of FACE, fans became convinced that the two had met up following Puth's arrival in Seoul for his three-day concerts on October 20, 21, and 22 as part of the Charlie Live Experience tour. Fans appreciated Jimin's thoughtfulness and speculated that he might attend or even perform at Charlie's upcoming concerts.

Previously, Puth had shared pictures from his Singapore concert on his Instagram on October 11, 2023, with a now-deleted caption that read:

"I JUST WANNA SEE YOU LIKE THAT, SEE YOU LIKE THAT."

Anticipation continued to grow regarding Jimin and Jungkook's potential attendance at the American singer's concert, and fans eagerly looked forward to how things would unfold.

Some fans expressed their desire to see Jungkook and Jimin perform Left and Right and Angel Pt.2 with Charlie Puth on stage at the KSPO Dome, where the concert is scheduled to take place.

Jungkook and Charlie Puth shared a close relationship, having previously performed live together on WE DON'T TALK ANYMORE and collaborated on Left and Right. Fans also noticed that Puth and Jimin appeared to be good friends, especially since Jimin had gifted the American singer a signed album.

Fans are excited to see if their speculations will turn into reality or not, or if they will even be able to witness the BTS members attending Charlie Puth's concert in South Korea.

Jungkook and Jimin's nominations for MAMA Awards 2023

Jimin and the Seven singer had received multiple nominations for the MAMA Awards 2023. Jimin, in particular, has been nominated in eight categories:

Artist of the Year Album of the Year (FACE) Song of the Year (Like Crazy, VIBE) Best Male Artist Best Collaboration (VIBE) Best Dance Performance Male Solo (Like Crazy, VIBE)

On the other hand, Jungkook has received six nominations for the MAMA Awards 2023.

Best Male Artist Best Collaboration (Seven) Best Music Video (Seven) Best Dance Performance Male Solo (SEVEN) Artist of the Year (Daesang) Song of the Year (Daesang) (Seven)

The Euphoria singer is scheduled to release his debut album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023.