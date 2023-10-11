“May be a Left and Right performance”: Fans speculate BTS Jungkook might join Charlie Puth’s Seoul concert over latter’s Instagram caption

On October 11, 2023, fans began speculating that BTS' Jungkook might join Charlie Puth after noticing the latter's Instagram post caption featuring images from his recent concert in Singapore as part of his highly anticipated Charlie Live Experience tour.

In the Instagram post, Puth captioned the lyrics of the BTS singer's second digital single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), which go like this:

"I JUST WANNA SEE YOU LIKE THAT, SEE YOU LIKE THAT."

Charlie Puth is scheduled to perform in Seoul, South Korea, as part of his ongoing tour on October 20, 21, and 22. After seeing Puth use BTS maknae's 3D (feat.Jack Harlow) lyrics in the caption of his Instagram post, fans are now certain that this is an indication that the two artists will collaborate and perform their song Left and Right at Puth's Seoul concert at KSPO DOME.

Fans speculate BTS's maknae might join Charlie Puth’s Seoul concert over latter’s Instagram caption (Image via X)

Fans want to see BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth perform together

In 2018, Charlie Puth and BTS' Jungkook first sang WE DON'T TALK ANYMORE live. They continued their collaboration with Left and Right, releasing a music video for this track in 2022. Fans appreciate how the duo maintains their connection, supports each other's work, and cherishes their friendship.

Charlie Puth's Instagram post, featuring the latter's 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) lyrics in the caption, has left fans elated and overjoyed. With the American singer's upcoming concert in Seoul, fans have high hopes that the "golden maknae" will join him for their first-ever live performance of their collaborative single.

Fans are buzzing with excitement about the possibility of the duo performing together in Seoul. They have also been showering Charlie Puth with praise for being one of Jungkook's closest friends and the first foreign artist to collaborate with him, recognizing his talent. Many fans anticipate that they will release a new single in the near future.

In recent news, Jungkook, The Kid LAROI, and Central Cee are confirmed for a new single titled Too Much, set to be released on October 20, 2023.

Additionally, Jungkook is set to release his debut solo album, GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks, on November 3, 2023.