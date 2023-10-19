BTS’ Jungkook's GOLDEN album new promotion schedule: All you need to know

On October 19, BTS’ Jungkook released the updated scheduler for his debut solo album GOLDEN. Bangtan's talented maknae is the seventh and final BTS member to release his debut solo album, GOLDEN. HYBE America's CEO Scooter Braun assembled the album, which consists of 11 tracks, including the clean and explicit versions of SEVEN and 3D.

So far, BTS’ Jungkook has released three concept photos for GOLDEN - Shine version, Solid version, and Substance version. These versions match the three most important qualities of the chemical element of Gold.

He released a tracklist consisting of eight unique, new tracks and collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Major Lazer, and DJ Snake, among others. He then released the main track poster for his title track, Standing Next To You.

On October 20, the Seven singer was supposed to release a preview of GOLDEN's tracks. However, according to the revised tracklist, BTS’ Jungkook has chalked out his schedule till November 20.

BTS’ Jungkook has been nominated for several categories on the 2023 MTV EMAs prior to the release of GOLDEN

BTS’ Jungkook's revised GOLDEN scheduler has now been divided into two parts instead of the singular scheduler that was previously released. According to the new scheduler, BTS’ Jungkook has shifted the track reveal dates and album preview dates. However, the release date remains the same - November 3 at 1 pm KST.

On October 26 at 12 am KST, the Euphoria singer will release GOLDEN 'The Tracks Part 1,' and GOLDEN 'The Tracks Part 2' on October 27 at 12 am KST. Next, the 3D singer will release GOLDEN 'Preview,' a preview of what ARMYs can expect from the album. This preview will be released on October 31 at 12 am KST.

On November 2 at 12 am KST, BTS’ Jungkook will release the first and only music video teaser for GOLDEN's title track Standing Next To You. Finally, on November 3 at 1 pm KST, the Dreamers singer will release the music video for Standing Next To You, and in parallel, he will release the full album.

According to the scheduler, BTS’ Jungkook was scheduled to appear and perform on 2023 MTV EMAs (European Music Awards) on November 5 (November 6 at 4 am KST).

Notably, he is nominated in three categories - Best K-pop, Biggest Fans for the group's beloved fanbase ARMYs, and Best Song for his Billboard-topping hit single Seven. The singer features American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee.

BTS' Jungkook's anticipated appearance at the 2023 MTV EMAs stands canceled

In a new statement released by @mtvema, the 2023 MTV EMAs stand canceled. This cancellation is due to ongoing tensions between Middle Eastern nations, Israel and Palestine, and the protests that have erupted worldwide as a result of the ongoing war.

The organizers do not want to risk the lives of the nominated artists, performers, thousands of employees, crew members, and fans. Hence, BTS’ Jungkook's much-awaited debut solo performance at the 2023 MTV EMAs also stands canceled.

The Left and Right singer has planned twin surprises for ARMYs on November 8 and November 16, with only a "Coming Soon" released on the scheduler.

Finally, on November 20 at 8 pm KST, Bangtan's maknae will host his debut solo concert, "GOLDEN Live On Stage," at Jangchung Gymnasium, Jung-gu, Seoul. The concert will be streamed live on Weverse for fans worldwide.

BTS’ Jungkook attended Calvin Klein's event in Tokyo, Japan

On October 19, BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, attended Calvin Klein Music & Fashion Night in Tokyo, Japan. Bangtan's maknae looked every inch the superstar he is, dressed in a denim shirt and jeans from head to toe.

The GOLDEN singer is the global brand ambassador for the American casual wear and undergarments brand Calvin Klein. He was present at the event to launch Calvin Klein's upcoming fall collection and was spotted interacting with Japanese singer Imase. Rowoon, MONSTA X's Shownu, Amber Liu, and Thai superstar Bright Vachirawit, were also spotted at the event.

Jeon Jung-kook has continued to break records left and right with his various releases, and now with his upcoming album GOLDEN. He has repeatedly proven that he is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the ticketing and pricing for "GOLDEN Live On Stage" which will be unveiled later.