BTS' Jung Kook GOLDEN Live on Stage: How to apply, eligibility, date, location & all you need to know about the idol's album release celebration

Following BigHit Music's announcement of Jung Kook GOLDEN Live on Stage on October 8, 2023, the agency has now given fans more information about the special event that's being organized to commemorate the BTS member's first solo album release, GOLDEN.

The event, scheduled to be held on November 20, 2023, will be a unique showcase of the idol's tracks from the album and the attendees of the event will be selected through a filtration of applicants.

With the event accommodating a total of 500 people, attendees will be selected through a raffle based on factors of eligibility, such as ARMY membership, age limit, and more. Given that the event will not only be a rare gathering, but also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with the idol amidst the considerably small crowd, fans have already begun preparing themselves.

How to apply, eligibility details, and more about the BTS idol's special album showcase Jung Kook GOLDEN Live on Stage

According to the statement released by BigHit Music, the Jung Kook GOLDEN Live on Stage stands as an album showcase where the idol will be rolling out a special performance of various tracks from his first solo album, GOLDEN.

However, the applicants for the album release celebration are limited to the fans with ARMY membership or Weverse Shop GLOBAL album purchasers.

Venue and timings

Jung Kook GOLDEN Live on Stage is to be held at the Jangchung Arena in Jung-gu, Seoul, on November 20. The roll call for the selected 500 winners will be held at the same venue on the same day. This is to cross-check if all 500 are in attendance.

For the first 250 winners, the roll call will be between 4 to 5:30 pm KST, while for the remaining winners, it will be between 5:30 to 7 pm KST.

Application and Eligibility

The application period for Jung Kook GOLDEN Live on Stage begins on October 10, 3 pm KST, and the link will receive applicants up until October 12, 11:59 pm KST.

Only ARMY membership holders are eligible to apply for the event and the winners of the event's attendees will be announced on October 13, after 6 pm KST. The individual must also be 14 years or older to apply for the event, which is also the minimum age requirement to apply for the ARMY membership.

How to Apply

Application Link's Preview (Image via Weverse/@BTSweversecommunity)

The application link for Jung Kook GOLDEN Live on Stage is available through the Weverse post on the BTS community. After clicking the link, the individual will be required to fill in basic details like name, phone number, and more, and then hit the 'Apply' button.

In order to confirm one's application, one can visit the My Events tab from the three dots drop-down on the top-right corner of the BTS community page. Following the application's closure, one can check their application's statute by checking the same tab: It will either read 'You Won' or 'You Missed'.

Necessities and regulations

The selected winners will be required to bring certain necessities in order for a verified entry into the venue. A government-approved identification for Korean participants and a passport or a residence card for non-Koreans is necessary.

The individual's photo is expected to appear on the ID proof and all details from the application form should perfectly match with the presented ID proof. Additionally, one should also be carrying their official lightstick, ARMY BOMB, for entry verification.

Additional instructions for the winners of Jung Kook GOLDEN Live on Stage are as follows - the participants aren't allowed double entry after exiting the venue mid-performance. The cancelation of membership services between the application and event procession will lead to the automatic cancelation of other purchases, including the even application.

Moreover, outside food and beverage isn't allowed inside the venue, and early attendance for a smoother check-in time is recommended.

With the applications for Jung Kook GOLDEN Live on Stage having already begun, ARMYs filling out the form are now hoping that they get selected.