BTS’ Jungkook’s solo album GOLDEN pre-order fan sign event: How to order, eligibility criteria, date, & all you need to know

BTS’ Jungkook agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, has announced a pre-order fan sign event for his upcoming solo debut album, GOLDEN. For those unaware, on October 3, Bangtan's maknae surprise-announced his debut solo album GOLDEN via his agency, marking his first-ever solo album release.

GOLDEN will contain 11 tracks, including SEVEN, featuring American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee, and the recently released 3D with American rapper Jack Harlow. The album will be released worldwide on November 3, and BTS’ Jungkook has grand plans for the album's promotions with the launch of GOLDEN Pre-order Customer Video Call Fan Sign event announcement and the Autographed Poster event.

The announcement was made via the fan-community platform Weverse, which extensively explained all the details ARMYs needed to know, including the raffle system, eligibility criteria, and winner announcement.

BTS’ Jungkook's pre-order video call fan sign event and autographed poster event are two separate events

ARMYs must note that BTS’ Jungkook's GOLDEN Pre-order Customer Video Call Fan Sign Event and Autographed Poster Event are two separate events with different sets of rules. Fans can either make a choice between the two events or attend both fan-interactive sessions.

The Pre-order Customer Video Call Fansign event will take place on Saturday, November 11, eight days after the release of his debut solo album. Every fan will get a chance to get on a video call with the Euphoria singer for one minute.

Only ARMYs who have purchased at least one copy of GOLDEN on Weverse Shop Global during the event period can enter the fan sign raffle. To be more specific, GOLDEN (set) plus GOLDEN (Weverse Albums version set) is eligible for entry at BTS’ Jungkook's fan sign event. Fans must remember that just GOLDEN (Weverse Album version) is not eligible for event entry.

The raffle dates will be held from October 4 from 11 am KST to November 2 until 11.59 pm KST and there will be only 60 winners. The winners will be announced via a notice on November 3 at 8 pm KST. ARMYs can also check My Events page to check the result.

BTS’ Jungkook's second event for GOLDEN's promotions will be an Autographed Poster event. ARMYs will get the chance to win one autographed poster personally signed by the SEVEN singer. To get their hands on the poster, they will be required to purchase at least one GOLDEN album on Weverse Shop Global during the event and enter the raffle.

200 lucky winners will be chosen randomly and receive the autographed poster. Notably, the raffle event will take place between October 4, 11:00 am KST, and November 2, 11:59 pm KST. ARMYs must make note of the procedure to enter the raffle system to secure an autographed poster signed by BTS’ Jungkook.

ARMYs can enter the raffle on Weverse using the same account they used for purchasing the album. Fans will be redirected to the raffle page when they tap the "Enter Raffle" at the bottom of the announcement posted on the artist's Weverse account. Only GOLDEN (set) plus GOLDEN (Weverse Albums version set) is eligible for entry at BTS’ Jungkook's fan sign event. Fans must remember that just GOLDEN (Weverse Album version) is not eligible for event entry.

The winners for the autographed poster event will be announced on Thursday, November 16 at 6 pm KST and fans can check whether they have won an autographed poster signed by BTS’ Jungkook or not via a notice on BTS Weverse Shop Global.

ARMYs can also check the My Events page on the Weverse app to check their results. Additionally, lucky fans will be contacted personally for shipping the autographed poster and other related details via the email address used to create their Weverse account.

BTS’ Jungkook's agency assures fans that the maknae has a lot planned for GOLDEN's promotional activities

In a press statement, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed via a press statement that the album GOLDEN is inspired by the golden moments in Jungkook's life, both as the Golden Maknae of BTS and as a solo artist.

For those unfamiliar, he earned the nickname Golden Maknae from Bangtan's leader, RM, as he is multi-talented and skilled at almost everything. He also plans on doing a lot of promotional activities and appearances for ARMYs.

"(GOLDEN) is inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae [youngest member] of BTS and a solo artist. (Fans can look forward to Jungkook) Delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of GOLDEN," BIG HIT MUSIC stated.

GOLDEN will be released on November 4 at 1 pm KST.