"I want to fly too": BTS Jungkook hilariously reveals he's jealous of the main character after watching Disney+'s Moving on Stationhead live

On October 2, 2023, BTS' Jungkook conducted his second live stream and listening party on Stationhead as part of his ongoing promotions for his latest digital single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). During the listening and streaming party, the golden maknae was asked about his recent favorite movie. In response, he spoke about the Disney+'s Moving:

"I haven't watched any movies recently, but I did watch a drama on Disney+, called 'Moving,' and it was a lot of fun for me. I was jealous of the main character who possessed the special ability to fly, just like me. I want to fly too." he said.

"Bro u did on euphoria": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook saying he wants to fly

In the smash hit fantasy and romance drama Moving, which revolves around characters possessing supernatural powers such as flying, self-healing strength, and uncanny abilities, Jungkook said he was drawn to the main lead of the show, actor Lee Jung-ha, and Zo In-sung. Both of them possess the same skills, with the latter portraying the father of the former in the drama.

Jungkook mentioned that he's envious of the main lead who can fly, and fans playfully reminded him that he too had flown during his unforgettable Euphoria performance, where he wore his iconic pink attire.

Furthermore, fans were ecstatic and praised Jungkook for his exceptional taste in dramas, as Moving is one of the most-watched dramas of 2023, thanks to its intriguing storyline and star-studded cast.

Fans took to social media to commend BTS' Jungkook on his choice of film and reminded him of the various instances where he seemed to be flying during his performance.

Fans were also elated that the golden maknae watched the aforementioned drama, which Jimin had also mentioned in one of his live broadcasts, saying that he had watched it as well.

About Moving

Disney+ drama Moving features numerous notable actors, including Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung, Chae Tae-hyun, Ryu Seung-ryong, Go Youn-jung, and others. It is directed by Park In-je - known for his work on projects like the smash-hit Netflix series Kingdom 2 - and written by screenwriter Kang Full.

K-drama fans who have watched the show can't stop praising the supernatural drama for its intriguing storytelling, the flow of the drama, cinematography, the actors, their chemistry with each other, and more. They are eagerly anticipating the release of a second season for the drama.

In other news, Jungkook has recently announced the release of his solo debut album, GOLDEN, consisting of 11 tracks, including the previously released songs, Seven and 3D. Upon the announcement, the idol's agency stated:

“GOLDEN” is an album inspired by the golden moments of Jung Kook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist. The album features a total of 11 tracks, including the previously released digital singles "Seven (feat. Latto)" and "3D (feat. Jack Harlow)."

The agency also announced in brief about the upcoming performances of the idol regarding his debut album, stating:

"Jung Kook will be delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of “GOLDEN.” Please stay tuned and continue to support Jung Kook as he embarks on his first solo album journey."

Jungkook is scheduled to release his debut album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023.