"Can't wait": K-drama fans excited as Disney+ drops trailer for Han Hyo-joo's upcoming drama Moving

On June 21, 2023, Disney+ dropped the first trailer for Han Hyo-joo's upcoming drama Moving. The trailer consists of star+studded casts incouding actors Ryu Seung-ryong, Jo In-sung, Cha Tae-hyun, Ryu Seung-bum, Go Yoon-jung, Kim Sung-kyun, Kim Do-hoon, and Lee Jung-ha.

The upcoming sci-fi drama Moving delves into the lives of three students who attempt to conceal their extraordinary abilities, such as flying, instant wound recovery, and incomparable speed and power. These students face the challenge of hiding their special talents while their parents strive to conceal the brutal secrets of their past lives.

When K-drama fans caught sight of the thrilling trailer for the much-anticipated drama Moving, their excitement became uncontrollable, leading them to express their enthusiasm on social media. One fan tweeted:

Han Hyo-joo's upcoming sci-fi drama Moving is based on the webtoon of the same name. Webtoon fans have already begun generating excitement for the series on social media. Several webtoon characters, brought to life by K-drama actors and actresses, have received praise after fans witnessed their roles in the latest trailer. Admirers have particularly complimented the voice of actress Go Youn-jung. While others are eagerly anticipating the diverse relationship dynamics that will unfold in the upcoming episodes. They are eagerly awaiting the return of Han Hyo-joo to the screen, especially in her daring role.o

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest trailer for upcoming Moving drama:

The initial teaser of the drama showcases Bong-seok (portrayed by Lee Jung-ha) who possesses a unique ability to fly. Initially, it appears that Bong-seok is simply lying on the floor of his bedroom in a typical manner. However, the teaser swiftly reveals that Bong Seok is, in fact, sound asleep on the ceiling of his room. Perplexed about their own identity, Bong-seok seeks the opinion of his superhuman companion, Hee-soo (played by Go Yoon-jung), regarding whether they both are peculiar. To it Hee-soo replies:

"I think we’re just different. How are we strange? I think we’re just special.”

The trailer quickly shifts to the scenes where they introduce all the important actors playing their respective characters and heavily engaged in their work as if the world is about to end. Finally, the trailer concludes with a beautiful quote that have attracted many K-dramas fans. They have been complimenting about it on social media as well.

"You’re not strange. You are just a little different and special.”

The upcoming drama Moving is helmed by the director Park In-je and penned by screenwriter Kang Full. The drama will have twenty episodes. The first seven episodes will be dropped on the premiere date.

More about Han Hyo-joo

Han Hyo-joo, an actress hailing from South Korea and represented by BH Entertainment, has gained notable recognition for her prominent roles in various television dramas such as Brilliant Legacy, Dong Yi, and W, along with her award-winning performance in the film Cold Eyes, where she received the Best Actress accolade at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

In 2019, Han Hyo-joo ventured into Hollywood by securing the lead role in the American television series Treadstone, which serves as a spin-off of the renowned Bourne film franchise starring Matt Damon. This project marks her inaugural foray into television within the realm of Hollywood.

Han Hyo-joo has appeared in several other dramas including Happiness, W, Dong Yi, Shining Inheritance, Spring Waltz and others.

Han Hyo-joo upcomming drama Moving is slated to premiere on August 9, 2023.

