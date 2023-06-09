n June 9, 2023, the South Korean media outlet JTBC Enternews reported that an official from the production company Ace Story stated that Extraordinary Attorney Woo 2 has started the pre-production process for the drama. The official stated:

"The production company Ace Story and writer Moon Ji-won who collaborated on ENA's Extraordinary Attorney Woo 2 has recently signed a contract to write season 2."

Earlier, the worldwide success of season one of Extraordinary Attorney Woo had fans raving over the cast and demanding a second season for the drama. At that time, it was announced that Extraordinary Attorney Woo 2 would be released after 2024, after main lead Kang Tae-oh concludes his mandatory military service.

As soon as the news broke, K-drama fans could not contain their excitement and took to social media to express the same.

K-drama fans are excited about Extraordinary Attorney Woo 2 and hoping the original cast will reprise their roles

As soon as the news broke, fans could not contain their excitement and took to social media to express it. They want to see Park Eun-bin and Kang Tae-oh reprising their roles as the protagonists for the second season of drama and want the production team to showcase similar kinds of stories they have presented in the first season.

Needless to say, the excitement is high, as the drama was a hit when it was airing. At first, the drama received low ratings, but suddenly it skyrocketed into double figures as the concept of the drama revolved around autism and how an individual with the aforementioned condition tackles life and different emotions throughout their life. Park Eun-bin received a lot of praise for her performance as Woo Young-woo in season 1.

wait. hold on. "It is scheduled to crank in 2024. It seems that season 2 of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' will begin writing in earnest after finishing the work on 'Def Voice'.

there's suppose to be a season 2 of extraordinary attorney woo and i'm just now finding this out!???? so that means, if approved (and hopefully tae oh comes back as well) they should begin filming before or around the time he gets discharged from his military service!

imo i can see why they'd write a second season especially because they could easily add more court cases but i don't really see the need for a second season~ i think they wrapped it up pretty well

The first season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo revolves around Woo Young-woo, who studies hard to become an attorney. Young-woo is on the autism spectrum. She has a strong IQ but struggles to understand people's emotions in her own way. The drama showcased a series of cases pertaining to different aspects of life and how she tacked them together with her fellow colleagues, friends, family, and others.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo season one was helmed by the director Yu In-sik, with Moon Ji-won as the writer.

On the same day, the production company Ace Story responded to the media outlet Wikitree that they had signed the contract for season two with the aforementioned writer but had not taken any decisions regarding the actors or other details of the drama.

Since Kang Tae-oh is currently serving his military service and the writer Moon Ji-won is occupied with other projects, they will take their time to decide on the other crucial aspects of production.

More about Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The first season consisted of sixteen episodes and is available to stream on Netflix. Apart from Park Eun-bin and Kang Tae-oh, other cast members also played crucial roles in the first season, including Kang Ki-young, Baek Ji-won, Haan Yoon-kyung, Joo Jung-hyuk, and others.

At the time of airing, many K-Drama fans poured out praise for it because of the well-researched and presented details about an autistic person, how they tackle daily life issues, and how people can be helpful if they understand them well. The OSTs, cinematography, and other details of the drama were well received by the fans. There are many dramas, including The Good Doctor, Move to Heaven, and others, that showcase the life of an autistic person.

K-drama fans are eagerly awaiting more details about season 2.

