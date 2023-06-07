Na In-woo and Kim Ji-eun confirmed for the upcoming mystery ENA drama

On June 7, 2023, ENA confirmed Na In-woo, Kwon Yool, Kim Ji-eun, Lee Kyu Han, Bae Jong Ok, and Jung Sang Hoon for the upcoming mystery and thriller drama I Have Waited a Long Time for You.

The upcoming drama I Have Waited a Long Time for You delves into the peaceful town of Woojin, where crime is virtually non-existent, when a murder case shakes the community. Detective Oh Jin-sang, renowned for his jovial nature, becomes part of the investigation team upon learning that his younger brother, Jin Woo, has been implicated as a murder suspect.

K-drama fans are elated to see the star-studded cast and are eagerly waiting for the release date.

Na In-woo is set to chronicle the role of detective Oh Jin-sang in the upcoming drama

Na In-woo is set to chronicle the characters of Oh Jin-sang, who is a detective at the Woojin Police station, where he is known for his cheerful and helpful nature. He joins the intestigation team when his brother gets accused of murdering someone and becomes the ultimate suspect.

He soon clears his younger brother of all charges, unveils the real suspect, and gets the reward for his work. Oh Jin-sang gets transferred to Gangnam Police Station, where he has to work for a special investigation team involved in solving difficult crime cases. However, things don't go as planned, and he suffers a huge loss when his brother gets murdered out of the blue.

Kim Ji Eun takes on the role of Go Young-joo, a friend of Oh Jin-sang and a prosecutor who firmly upholds her principles. She strongly believes that acts of injustice should be met with appropriate punishment, even if it means resorting to further injustice.

Meanwhile, Kwon Yool plays Cha Young Woon, the sole heir of Jinjin Group and a highly skilled prosecutor.

The other veteran actors, including Bae Jong-ok, Lee Kyu-han, and Jung Sang-soon, play prominent characters, including Yoo Jung-sook, Park Ki-young, and Bae Min-kyu. They will bring certain twists and turns in the upcoming drama I Have Waited a Long Time for You.

K-drama fans have high expectations from the actors Na In-woo and Kim Ji-eun, as they are eagerly waiting to see their onscreen chemistry and expecting a different side from both the actors.

Meanwhile, the drama is helmed by the directors Han Cheol-soo and Kim Yong-min, and is penned by the screenwriter Kwon Min-soo.

Na In-woo made his debut in 2015, while Kim Ji-eun began to work in 2016

Na In Woo, a Korean actor affiliated with Cube Entertainment, made his debut in 2015 with the MBC TV series Shine or Go Crazy. Na In-woo gained widespread acclaim for his role in the popular tvN series Mr. Queen and landed his first lead role in the 2021 drama River Where the Moon Rises.

Prior to his acting career, he was a trainee at JYP Entertainment. In January 2022, Na In-woo joined the fixed cast of the KBS2 reality show 2 Days & 1 Night following Kim Seon Ho's departure from the program in October 2021.

Managed by HB Entertainment, Kim Ji-eun is a South Korean actress known for her appearances in various K-Pop music videos, including DAY6's What Can I Do, I Loved You, and When You Love Someone. She officially began to work in the entertainment industry as a commercial model for Bacchus-F in 2016.

Kim Ji-eun initially gained recognition through her role in the television series The Veil (2021) before securing her first leading role in the drama Again My Life.

Na In-woo's drama I Have Waited a Long Time for You is slated to premiere on July 26, 2023, at 9 pm KST. The drama will air fourteen episodes.

