Na In-woo reportedly in talks to star in upcoming drama Marry My Husband alongside Park Min-young

South Korean media outlet News 1 recently reported on March 8 that Jinxed at First fame actor Na In-woo will reportedly be joining Park Min-young for the upcoming drama Marry My Husband. It was previously reported that Park Min-young and Lee Yi-hyung are in talks as well.

Responding to the report, Na In-woo’s agency Cube Entertainment disclosed to the said media outlet that the 28-year-old actor has been offered one of the leading roles in the show and is currently reviewing it.

Marry My Husband is a time travel drama revolving around a woman being murdered by her husband and traveling back in time. Following her shocking travel, she decides to take revenge on her husband who has an affair with her best friend.

Na In-woo will chronicle the role of Yoo Ji-hyuk in upcoming K-drama Marry My Husband, who will help Kang Ji-won take revenge on her unfaithful husband

In the upcoming time travel drama Marry My Husband, Na In-woo is set to chronicle the role of Yoo Ji-hyuk, Head of the Department of the company where Kang Ji-won works, if he accepts the casting offer. Park Min-young will play the role of Kang Ji-won if she accepts her role.

Meanwhile, Lee Yi-kyung will reportedly play the character of Kang Ji-won’s unfaithful husband, Park Min-hwan.

In the upcoming drama, Kang Ji-won, suffering from health problems, discovers that her husband Park Min-hwan is having an illicit affair with her best friend, Jung Soo-min, following which her husband decides to kill her.

As the genre of the drama suggests time travel, Kang Ji-won travels back in time and decides to seek revenge on her husband who destroyed her life. She later meets Yoo Ji-heyok in the company she’s working at when she goes back in the past.

Kang Ji-won and Yoo Ji-hyeok then decide to hatch a plan to take revenge on her husband and best friend who are responsible for brutally destroying her life. The drama is adapted from a web novel of the same name and created by artist Seong So-jak.

It has also been reported that actress Song Ha-yoon will be joining Park Min-young, Na In-woo, and Lee Yi-kyung in Marry My Husband. She will chronicle the role of Jung Soo-min, best friend of Kang Ji-won, involved in an illicit affair with her husband Park Min-hwan.

Marry My Husband will be helmed by director Park Won-gook, who is famous for many hit projects including The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist, Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist season 2, and others. The upcoming revenge drama will be penned by screenwriter Shin Yoo-dam, famous for projects like Go Ho’s Starry Night and Awaken.

Fans are looking forward to the upcoming K-drama and the star-studded cast. Those who have read the webtoon think that Park Min-young and Na In-woo are a perfect match for the upcoming drama and wish to hear the news of the cast's confirmation soon.

More about Na In-woo and Park Min-young

Na In-woo, one of the most prominent and rising Korean actors in the South Korean entertainment industry, has starred in several dramas, including Jinxed at First, Cleaning Up, Her Bucket list, and others. The actor has also been confirmed for the drama I’ve Been Waiting for You for a Long Time.

Meanwhile, Park Min-young, dubbed the 'Queen of office K-dramas,' is one of the most famous Korean actresses worldwide. She recently starred in romantic drama Love In Contract alongside Go Kyung-pyo. The actress is famous for shows like Forecasting Love and Weather, When the Weather is Fine, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Healer, among others.

Upcoming drama Marry My Husband will reportedly begin its filming in the first half of 2023 once the casting gets finalized.

