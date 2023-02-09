Park Min-young is in talks to star in the marriage centric revenge thriller Marry My Husband

On February 8, Korean publication Sports World revealed that Park Min-young was set to star in the 16-episode drama Marry My Husband. This marriage-centric revenge thriller will be based on a web novel of the same name. It is about a woman who avenges her husband and best friend who previously deceived her.

In response to the reports, the actress's agency Hook Entertainment shared that Marry My Husband is one of the scripts she has received, and nothing has been finalized yet. If she accepts this role, it will be her first show since Love in Contract last year.

Park Min-young will reportedly star in Marry My Husband opposite Lee Yi-kyung

Should she accept the project, Park Min-young will reportedly be paired with Lee Yi-kyung for the first time in Marry My Husband.

It is based on the eponymous novel written by Sung Sojak and adapted by Shin Yu-dam of Day and Night fame. It is directed by PD Park Won-guk, who recently helmed Poong, the Joseon psychiatrist.

The series revolves around Kang Ji-won, who is terminally ill and on the verge of death. She witnessed her husband, Park Min-hwan, and her best friend Jung Soo-min, having an affair.

She gets killed by her husband when she witnesses his affair with her best friend. Kang Ji-won travels back in time, 10 years into the past, and seeks revenge on Park Min-hwan and Jung Soo-min with Yoo Ji Hyeok, the head of a department who works at the same company as her.

While Park Min-young is in talks to play the terminally ill wife, Kang Ji-won, Lee Yi-kyung has been offered the husband’s role.

In response to the reports, his agency SANGYOUNG ENT shared that he has received the offer to star in Marry My Husband and is currently reviewing it. The agency stated that nothing has been finalized yet.

If he accepts the offer, it will be his first drama opposite Park Min-young. The casting for the Love in Contract actress’ best friend has not been finalized.

An update on Park Min-young’s current activities

Park Min-young recently wrapped up Love in Contract, which is about an interesting job of a “single life helper” who offers to become pretend spouse for single people needing a partner to attend events such as couples’ gatherings and reunions.

She also starred in Forecasting Love and Weather with Song Kang. The series stars Go Kyung-pyo and Kim Jae-young in lead roles. Outside of her dramas, she modeled for the clothing brand One Boy Life.

She is also in the process of signing more dramas after being wrapped in a personal dating controversy last year with Kang Jong-hyun, the owner of the cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb.

The actress confirmed via her agency that she has broken up with Kang Jong-hyun after public outrage against their relationship.

Marry My Husband is reportedly slated to start filming in the first half of 2023, but nothing has been decided regarding the broadcast schedule as of yet.

Poll : 0 votes