Yoo Seon-ho, Kang Mi-na, and Yoo In-soo have been confirmed as the cast for the upcoming film titled Well Done.

According to Daum's report, the three actors will play the lead role in the upcoming school action film, which will be helmed by director Hwang Dong-seok, who is known for having directed The Boxer.

Well Done will follow the story of a boy from the lower rungs of society who has no dreams or hopes of making it big. However, when he gets an opportunity that grants him money and the power to dream big, he doesn't hesitate to use it and move forward in life.

The film will also feature actors Seo Hye-won, Lee Chan-hyung, Shin Soo-hyun, and Lee Il-joon. As of now, the release date has not been decided.

Yoo Seon-ho will play the role of Kang Jin, a student who makes his way up the social ladder, in the upcoming film Well Done

Yoo Seon-ho is set to make his big screen debut with the upcoming film Well Done. He will essay the role of Kang Jin, a young boy who makes his way up the social ladder and acquires the power to change his fate. The actor gained high praise for his performance in tvN's historical series Under the Queen’s Umbrella, which deals with royal education during the Joseon Dynasty.

Yoo Seon-ho will be joined by Yoo In-soo, who will play the role of Nam Young, a character who provokes Kang Jin and sparks his motivation to achieve something in life. The actor is known for his roles in Netflix's All Of Us Are Dead and Alchemy of Souls and has previously appeared in a movie called Forgotten.

Meanwhile, the female lead Da Young, a lonely lady who puts on a cold appearance to face the harsh world, will be played by idol-turned-actress Kang Mi- Na. She is known for her roles in K-dramas Cafe Minamdang and Moonshine. Apart from that, Mi-na recently won the Best New Actress trophy at the 2022 KBS Drama Awards.

Yoo Seon-ho features as the new cast member on 2 Days & 1 Night

Actor Yoo Seon-ho was revealed to be replacing VIXX's Ravi as the new cast member on season 4 of KBS 2TV’s variety show, 2 Days & 1 Night.

According to the show's format, the cast visits various places that viewers can visit in South Korea and indulges in the various experiences the location has to offer.

Seon-hoo is the youngest member of the cast, which comprises of actors Na In-woo, Yeon Jung-hoon, rapper DinDin, and comedians Moon Se-yoon and Kim Jong-min. In his introductory video, the 20-year-old actor said:

"When I was young, I watched all episodes without skipping any week. ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ was in charge of my Sunday evenings at that time."

Yoo Seon-ho made his first appearance on the December 11 episode of 2 Days & 1 Night.

