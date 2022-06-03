Jinxed at First star Na In-woo explains how he is very much like his supremely unlucky character in the series

The month of June is all set to bring in a major wave of much-anticipated Korean dramas like Eve, Link: Eat, Love, Kil, and of course, Jinxed at First, starring Na In-woo and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun.

The romantic fantasy drama will narrate the tale of the exceptionally unlucky Song Soo-kwang, a fish seller in Seodong Market, whose fate undergoes a drastic shift when he meets Lee Seul-bi, who possesses the ability to see anyone’s future by simply touching them.

While Soo-kwang's character is undoubtedly a fictional creation, actor Na In-woo has shared that he is very much like his character in Jinxed at First.

Na In-woo is similar to his rather unlucky character in

Jinxed at First

In the KBS drama, Seohyun, of Love and Leashes fame, will play Seul-bi, a character akin to a goddess of fortune who has been kept in captivity by a chaebol family along with her mother. Meanwhile, Soo-kwang is a handsome but simple and kind man living with a peculiar curse that, more or less, stamps on any good luck coming his way.

Once the series premieres, we will come to know how he got stuck with this particular curse. However, the synopsis of the show has revealed that Soo-kwang is at peace with his rotten luck. His life takes a drastic turn when he meets Seul-bi, who escapes from her tormentors with his help. She spends a magical day with him, following which she falls for his simplicity and obvious charisma. She vows to alter his luck by undoing the curse.

While it is hard to see how Na In-woo resembles his fictional character in Jinxed at First, the actor has explained the same in a recent interview (translated via Soompi):

“Although he lives in a state of bad luck, I think he has versatile charms where he has various emotions whenever he undergoes hardships and changes. He’s similar to me because no matter how hard things get, he doesn’t show it and tries to carry everything on his own, and he also doesn’t show his emotions very well.”

Later, In-woo also shared that he tried his best to “express his patience and perseverance” in the portrayal of the character as Soo-kwang is expected to work hard towards attaining his goal no matter what hurdles come his way.

“I tried to show [the viewers] how Gong Soo Kwang forgets his past and finds what he truly loves through his meeting and parting with Seul Bi.”

Jinxed at First will debut on June 15 on KBS 2 and will also air on iQiYi in select regions.

