Our Blooming Youth teaser featuring Park Hyung-sik out

The teaser for the new tvN drama Our Blooming Youth was released on January 2. The show is a period drama starring Park Hyung-sik. In the teaser, Hyung-sik is dressed in royal clothes, specifically that of a crown prince. He narrates, "Did you hear that too? I am cursed by a ghost. I heard that people are all talking about it." His character adds, "Even if I am cursed, I will not be shaken.”

The video also features an arrow flying out of nowhere at Hyung-sik's character Lee Hwan. In the next scene, an arrow is seen going through the hands of a woman. This adds to the mystery behind Our Blooming Youth's setting. Hyung-sik, who was last seen in the Disney Plus short series Soundtrack opposite Han So-hee returns to the small screen with this K-drama. The show is slated to release on February 6, 2023, at 8:50 pm KST.

What is Our Blooming Youth all about?

In Our Blooming Youth, Park Hyung-sik plays the role of Lee Hwan and Jeon So-nee as a genius woman named Min Jae-yi. The plot of the show centers on a prince who is afflicted by a mysterious curse and a genius woman who is the fiance of the Second State Councillor’s son. Her parents and brother were murdered just four days before her wedding, and Min Jae-yi's life begins to crumble. She is falsely accused of murdering her family.

When the crown prince meets the genius woman, they decide to help each other, and a romance begins brewing between the two. The two of them face obstacles, considering how the genius lady has been framed for the murders of her entire family. The Crown Prince's mysterious curse will also have a background story that will increase the intrigue in the film.

Previous posters that were released about the film also inhibited the same level of intrigue. Questions such as "Who must I trust, and who must I be suspicious of?" is also seen in these promos. It appears at the bottom of the promos featuring the show's lead characters.

Our Blooming Youth also stars Pyo Ye-jin, Yoon Jong-seok, Lee Tae-sun, and Lee Jong-hyuk. The show is directed by Lee Jong-jae and the script is by Jung Hyung-jung. The screenwriter has previously worked on shows such as Lovestruck in the City, Romance is a Bonus Book, among others.

Our Blooming Youth is also a drama that will see Park Hyung-sik return to period drama after his hit show Hwarang in 2016. On a side note, this is the K-drama that brought together BTS star V, Park Seo-joon and Hyung-sik among others. The idol and actors continue to stay friends and appeared together on a Run BTS special edition.

