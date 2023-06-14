"Uncontrollably Fond Reunion": K-drama fans excited as Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy confirmed for upcoming fantasy drama 

On June 14, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Edaily reported that Kim Woo-bin and Suzy have been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Kim Eun-sook drama All Your Wishes Will Come True. Additionally, Edaily stated that the production company Hwa&Dam had also shared the information.

All Your Wishes Will Come True delves into the lives of a genie and a woman who help each other escape their troubles.

As soon as the news broke, K-drama enthusiasts were overwhelmed with joy. It's no secret that the duo starred as the lead in the 2016 drama Uncontrollably Fond, and their reunion news is creating a buzz among the fans.

Naturally, fans took to social media to express themselves, and one user tweeted:

"Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin once again Everyone": K-drama fans can't wait to see the duo again

K-Drama Casting @kdramacasting



Broadcast in 2024. #KimWooBin and #BaeSuzy confirmed to lead #KimEunSook ’s new rom-com drama < #EverythingWillComeTrue >, a story of the fulfillment of wishes of a Over-emotional genie, who has the right to escape each other's life and death, and Ga-young who is emotional deficit.Broadcast in 2024. #KimWooBin and #BaeSuzy confirmed to lead #KimEunSook’s new rom-com drama <#EverythingWillComeTrue>, a story of the fulfillment of wishes of a Over-emotional genie, who has the right to escape each other's life and death, and Ga-young who is emotional deficit.Broadcast in 2024. https://t.co/pVs1so6f3h

It's been over seven years since K-drama fans have been waiting to see the duo work together. In Kim Woo-bin and Suzy's first drama, Uncontrollably Fond, they couldn't get the ending they wanted, and now they are wishing they would be able to get it this time through All Your Wishes Will Come True.

The drama will be penned by one of the most prominent writers of K-Drama, Kim Eun-sook. She is known for creating many hit projects, including Goblin, The Glory, Mr.Sunshine, and many more. Fans believe she will be able to contribute quality stuff to the table.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest casting news of Kim Woo-bin and Suzy for the fantasy and rom-com drama All Your Wishes Will Come True:

ً @kdramarchive #KimWoobin and #Suzy confirmed to reunite as leads in upcoming drama by The Glory writer! It’ll be a fantasy romance. It’s been 7 years since #UncontrollablyFond #KimWoobin and #Suzy confirmed to reunite as leads in upcoming drama by The Glory writer! It’ll be a fantasy romance. It’s been 7 years since #UncontrollablyFond 😭❤️ https://t.co/xCoozFWwYP

kath @kdramatreats



About a overly emotional and a woman who lacks emotion, aims to air on year 2024! Good news to #UncontrollablyFond fans because #KimWooBin and #BaeSuzy reportedly to reunite in Kim Eun Sook's romcom drama #EverythingWillComeTrue About a overly emotional and a woman who lacks emotion, aims to air on year 2024! Good news to #UncontrollablyFond fans because #KimWooBin and #BaeSuzy reportedly to reunite in Kim Eun Sook's romcom drama #EverythingWillComeTrueAbout a overly emotional and a woman who lacks emotion, aims to air on year 2024! https://t.co/YCgC4EqJ2v

김우빈 ♡ @xKingsNeverDie



I can't believe we got casting news TWICE in a span of 2 days. And one of them with Suzy & written by the incredibly talented Kim Eun Sook



#KimWooBin #김우빈 #BaeSuzy #SUZY KIM WOO BIN AND SUZY ARE REUNITING IN A NEW ROM-COM!!!I can't believe we got casting news TWICE in a span of 2 days. And one of them with Suzy & written by the incredibly talented Kim Eun Sook KIM WOO BIN AND SUZY ARE REUNITING IN A NEW ROM-COM!!!I can't believe we got casting news TWICE in a span of 2 days. And one of them with Suzy & written by the incredibly talented Kim Eun Sook 😭😭❤️❤️ #KimWooBin #김우빈 #BaeSuzy #SUZY https://t.co/gTKk8E18jX

🌼 kshwithlove 🌷 @lovebangwon

I honestly love their chemistry in



He is the best

& the most happy one is they are cast on



Its gonna be hit !

#EverythingWillComeTrue The best news today is my bae going to reunited with #KimWooBin I honestly love their chemistry in #UncontrollablyFond He is the best #SUZY co star so far& the most happy one is they are cast on #KimEunsook writernim dramaIts gonna be hit ! The best news today is my bae going to reunited with #KimWooBin 😘I honestly love their chemistry in #UncontrollablyFond He is the best #SUZY co star so far& the most happy one is they are cast on #KimEunsook writernim drama 😍Its gonna be hit !#EverythingWillComeTrue https://t.co/t60TmI5Ile

김우빈 ♡ @xKingsNeverDie



Finally their names together won't be bringing sad memories only 🥲🤍



#KimWooBin #김우빈 #SUZY #BaeSuzy I thought I'd never get over this but them acting together again in a ROM-COM might actually help me move on from the worst heartbreak I've experienced in a kdrama.Finally their names together won't be bringing sad memories only 🥲🤍 I thought I'd never get over this but them acting together again in a ROM-COM might actually help me move on from the worst heartbreak I've experienced in a kdrama.Finally their names together won't be bringing sad memories only 🥲🤍 #KimWooBin #김우빈 #SUZY #BaeSuzy https://t.co/7aaKbK0X51

yuwel ❄️🍀 AOS AU updated!!! @yuwelphoria



my joonyoung and no eul :>>> is coming back to me but this time with a happy ending pls

#Suzy #KimWooBin #UncontrollablyFond all the uncontrollably fond stans who have remained shattered for years will now be compensated. I AM HERE FOR SUZY X WOOBIN REUNION!!! FRONT ROW SEAT!!!my joonyoung and no eul :>>> is coming back to me but this time with a happy ending pls all the uncontrollably fond stans who have remained shattered for years will now be compensated. I AM HERE FOR SUZY X WOOBIN REUNION!!! FRONT ROW SEAT!!!my joonyoung and no eul :>>> is coming back to me but this time with a happy ending pls#Suzy #KimWooBin #UncontrollablyFond https://t.co/grmBqvLXs8

Meanwhile, the drama will be helmed by the director Lee Byung-hun, who has worked for Again My Life, Be Melodramatic, Extreme Job, and others. The anticipation is high, as Kim Eun-sook and Lee Byung-hun are some of the most respected figures among K-Drama viewers.

Kim Woo-bin is set to chronicle the character of an emotional genie, and Suzy will portray the role of a woman named Ga-young. K-drama fans are excited to see what kind of chemistry the duo will be showcasing for the upcoming drama All Your Wishes Will Come True.

More about Kim Woo-bin and Suzy

Kim Woo-bin is a prominent actor and model from South Korea affiliated with AM Entertainment. He started his career as a runway model in 2009 and has been actively participating in prêt-à-porter and Seoul Fashion Week collections up to the present time.

After a hiatus of four years, Kim Woo-bin made a remarkable comeback to the world of drama with the Netflix series Our Blues. Additionally, Kim Woo Bin recently took on a notable role in The Black Knight.

Bae Su-ji, also known as Bae Suzy, is a multi-talented artist hailing from South Korea with accomplishments in singing, acting, modeling, and hosting. Before her debut, she gained experience as an online shopping model.

In 2010, she made her debut as a member of the Chinese-Korean girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment in collaboration with AQ Entertainment, debuting with the single Bad Girl Good Girl.

Bae Suzy then ventured into acting by starring in the 2011 series Dream High, marking the beginning of her successful acting career. She recently showcased her talent in Anna and is currently preparing for an upcoming Netflix series titled Doona!

The upcoming drama All Your Wishes Will Come True is reported to premiere in 2024 with 12 episodes.

Poll : 0 votes