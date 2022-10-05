Suzy to mark comeback with Cape, a self-composed single

Actor and singer Suzy is making a comeback, and she has made an official announcement regarding the same through her agency. The Start-Up star's representative didn't just make the announcement but also shared a first look of the single.

The announcement was made on October 3m and it was revealed that the song is titled Cape, and that Suzy co-wrote the music and lyrics for the same.

The single is scheduled to be released on October 6, Thursday at 6 pm KST. According to media reports, Cape has been described as a ṣong that has a completely different vibe from the singer's other songs until now. It is dreamy and will feature a folk sound accompanied by a lyrical melody.

Suzy makes a comeback after seven months

The actor turned singer is making a comeback to this art form after seven long months. Her newest digital single was called Satellite and it dropped in February 2022.

The upcoming track by the While You Were Sleeping star also marks the second collaboration between Suzy and singer-songwriter-producer Kang Hyun-min. He was formerly the leader of the groups Loveholic and Weather Forecast.

Kang Hyun-min has earlier worked with Suzy on Satellite.

On October 3, the Ashfall actress officially announced that she would be releasing a new digital single later this week. The idol-turned-actress will be dropping the new song Cape, on October 6, 2022.

As one of the most-loved Korean female stars, she has been a part of many interesting and popular K-dramas including Start-Up. She was most recently seen in Coupang Play’s thriller series Anna.

When her first solo lead project, Anna was released, the actor opened up about what she does when she experienced anxiety. She had said, at the time,

“I would spend time thinking about nothing while driving or anywhere where I could comfortably be alone. It’s similar now but on top of that, I draw or do chores around the house.”

It must be noted that the actor is currently not attached to any film or K-drama that is under production.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far