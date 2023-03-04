Black Knight poster out, Kim Woo-bin drama is a dystopian drama based on manhwa Taekbaegisa

The highly-anticipated Netflix drama series Black Knight, starring Kim Woo-bin, has recently revealed a new poster that is sure to grab the attention of its audience. Based on the popular webtoon Taekbaegisa, the show is set in the year 2071, where pollution has reached catastrophic levels, making respirators a necessity for survival.

The newly-revealed poster of Black Knight depicts a barren world engulfed in sand, with collapsed skyscrapers in the background. In the forefront of the poster, an abandoned respirator serves as the focal point, symbolizing its critical role in this drama, which is set in a dystopian society.

A deliveryman can be seen approaching with a box, leaving viewers curious about the series' plot in this extreme environment.

The storyline of Black Knight follows the journey of a legendary deliveryman, Knight 5-8, who possesses exceptional combat skills. He meets Sa Wol, a refugee with aspirations of becoming a deliveryman, as they work together to provide hope for their community. In a world plagued by desertification and societal stratification, deliverymen have become integral to society.

Kim Woo Bin will portray the unstoppable 5-8, a force to be reckoned with.

What we know about Taekbaegisa, the webtoon that inspired Black Knight

The webtoon that Black Knight is based on was created by Lee Yoon-kyun and was published between December 2016 and August 2019.

The title of the manhwa literally translates to Delivery Knight, and the show also centers on the lives of refugees who are forced to work as one to get a legal permit to live in certain regions in the city.

In the webcomic, the plot begins with a young girl who is stashed by her sister in her house (against the rules), and a young boy who she befriends. How she sneaks out of her house to meet him, and the dystopian world explored through their perspective forms an intriguing hook for the show and the manhwa.

From the manhwa, it is clear that the show will touch upon the harsh realities of a dystopian society. The manhwa itself also equates refugees in its setting to the underprivileged in the current society. This will surely strike a chord with the audience. There is also a lot of violence, which the show may or may not adapt.

It would be interesting to see actor Kim Woo-bin in an action avatar in a series, after he stole the hearts of fans with his comeback drama, Our Blues.

The anticipation surrounding the Netflix K-drama is only increasing day after day as the team continues to release tiny tidbits of information to feed the fan frenzy. As of now, the number of episodes expected to roll out is six. The release date of the show is yet to be confirmed.

What has been confirmed, however, is that Black Knight is slated to release this year.

