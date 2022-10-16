Kim Woo-bin and Krystal of The Heirs’ fame reunite at the Ralph Lauren show in Los Angeles

The Heirs’ co-stars Kim Woo-bin and Krystal recently reunited at the Ralph Lauren Show in Los Angeles. On October 16, Kim Woo-bin took to his personal Instagram to share photos with Krystal. The duo were attending Ralph Lauren’s star-studded Spring 2023 fashion show in California.

Kim Woo-bin added a cheeky caption to the pictures, refering to Krystal’s character’s name from the drama.

“Long time no see, Lee Bo Na?”

Kim Woo-bin made a cheeky reference to Krystal’s character in The Heirs, and the idol-turned-actress too responded by referring to Kim Woo-bin’s character from the drama.

“Fancy seeing you here, Choi Young Do?”

They worked almost a decade ago on the popular drama, which starred Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye in lead roles. The SBS drama is a classic Cinderella romance story between a rich illegtimate heir and a poor young woman. Kim Woo-bin played the role of Lee Min-ho’s frenemy, Choi Young-do, a fellow rich student who has his own demons to deal with, and Krystal portrayed the character of Lee Bo-na, who is Kim Tan’s (Lee Min-ho) ex-girlfriend and an ambitious young lady.

Kim Woo-bin and Krystal hang out with Ralph Lauren and John Legend at the show

kath @kdramatreats Kim Woo Bin and Krystal with Ralph Lauren and John Legend in one frame 🖤 Kim Woo Bin and Krystal with Ralph Lauren and John Legend in one frame 🖤 https://t.co/k9vfYgCL3n

Kim Woo-bin and Krystal met ace designer Ralph Lauren, who was dressed in his classic white jacket and turtleneck. The two also met American singer-songwriter and record producer John Legend and posed for a picture with him.

Both Korean stars are ambassadors of Ralph Lauren. Kim Woo-bin looked suave in a stylish black-striped suit with a tie, while Krystal looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved black dress with high-boots, looking perfect for the Ralph Lauren show.

Kim Woo-bin and Krystal not only sat beside each other during the main event but also had dinner together post the main runaway show.

K-drama fans were elated to see Kim Woo-bin and Krystal together and their nostalgic fan reactions are proof of that.

kath @kdramatreats The heirs reunion of Kim Woo Bin and Krystal 🖤 The heirs reunion of Kim Woo Bin and Krystal 🖤 https://t.co/2NmxpnO3Kp

m @TEARYANAN OKAY BUT I NEED KRYSTAL AND KIM WOO BIN AS LEADS IN A DRAMA,,, PLSSSS OKAY BUT I NEED KRYSTAL AND KIM WOO BIN AS LEADS IN A DRAMA,,, PLSSSS

Zubi_ @SoulIsInSeoul @kdramatreats @hunniebunnniee

The reunion we didn’t expect woah The reunion we didn’t expect woah @kdramatreats @hunniebunnniee The reunion we didn’t expect woah 😍

Fans are hoping to witness a reunion amongst the cast members who are prominent Hallyu stars.

only krystal ꕥ @xoxomariell krystal Jung and kim woo bin is trending on weibo with 100 million views hashtag for their pictures together.



krystal is still trending for 4 days straight in twitter krystal Jung and kim woo bin is trending on weibo with 100 million views hashtag for their pictures together.krystal is still trending for 4 days straight in twitter ✨krystal Jung and kim woo bin is trending on weibo with 100 million views hashtag for their pictures together.✨krystal is still trending for 4 days straight in twitter https://t.co/amUJPhW5j1

More about Kim Woo-bin and Krystal

Kim Woo-bin and Krystal Jung boast of incredible and long careers and have been actively working for a long time.

Kim Woo-bin debuted with the K-drama White Christmas but gained stardom with the 2013 dramas School 2013 and The Heirs, wherein he played the second male lead. Both the dramas catapulted him to stardom and he took on his first lead role in Uncontrollably Fond. Unfortunately, post that, he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer and was forced to go on a long hiatus to recuperate.

He recently returned with the omnibus K-drama Our Blues, also starring his real-life girlfriend Shin Min-ah.

On the other hand, Krystal debuted with the K-pop group f(x) and eventually shifted her focus to acting with dramas like The Heirs, The Legend of the Blue Sea, Prison Playbook, Police University and Crazy Love.

Kim Woo-bin will next be starring in Netflix’s Black Night alongside Esom and Krystal will be seen in the Korean film Cobweb starring Song Kang-ho and Oh Jung-se.

