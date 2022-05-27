Our Blues star Kim Woo-bin tests positive for COVID-19

After a long battle with cancer, Kim Woo-bin finally returned to the silver screen earlier this year with the series Our Blues. The show has been receiving high viewership ratings and attracting rave reviews.

But the physical ailments in the actor’s life are yet to let up, as it was recently reported that an event that Woo-bin was supposed to attend was canceled at the last moment as he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Kim Woo-bin self-tested himself and discovered that he is COVID-19 positive

Even though the intensity of the epidemic has mitigated to a very low scale, cases of people getting infected are still cropping up from time-to-time. As shared by APR agency (translated by Soompi), the Heirs star was supposed to partake in a photo event on May 24, but his appearance had to be canceled as he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Kim Woo-bin had taken the precaution of self-testing himself a day before the event was to take place and discovered that he was positive.

“We had to cancel Kim Woo Bin’s photo event, which was scheduled to be held today to commemorate the Jaeger-LeCoultre exhibition. Ahead of the event on May 23, Kim Woo Bin checked that he tested positive with a self-testing kit. Afterwards, he immediately visited a medical institution and carried out a rapid antigen test, and he ultimately tested positive.”

While it has not been revealed which strain of the COVID virus the actor is infected with, it has been confirmed that he is currently observing strict self-quarantining rules doled out by government health authorities. This also means that all future public events and production schedules he has had have also been paused for the time being.

Thankfully, this unfortunate turn of events will not hamper Our Blues, which is currently airing on Netflix and sees Kim Woo-bin play the character of the kind and pure-hearted Captain Park Jeong-joon. Woo-bin is also done shooting his upcoming film, Alienoid, alongside Ryu Jun-yeol and Kim Tae-ri.

Directed by Choi Dong-hoon, the film is a sci-fi fantasy where the arrival of aliens opens a time travel portal between the era when the Goryeo dynasty existed and the present timeline i.e., the year 2022. As per the synopsis on Wikipedia:

“The door of time opens between the swordsmen who want to seize the legendary divine sword at the end of the Goryeo Dynasty and those who chase after an alien prisoner imprisoned in a human body in 2022.”

Kim Woo-bin is also leading the upcoming Netflix series, Black Knight, which is set in 2071 and will see the Uncontrollably Fond star as the legendary courier '5-8’ whose fighting skills are beyond exceptional.

