K-pop idol Krystal stuns fans with her latest Elle magazine cover pictures

K-pop idol Krystal from f(x) was recently featured as the cover star of Elle Magazine’s digital issue. The magazine launched its first-ever digital edition and chose the K-pop singer to star as the cover model.

Pictures and videos of the latest issue have been making rounds on the internet and fans are praising the singer for her charming visuals.

Krystal features as the cover model for Elle Magazine's first-ever digital issue

On April 1, 2022, Elle Magazine released its first-ever digital magazine and unveiled the cover star for its ‘D Edition’ issue. The magazine chose K-pop star Krystal to grace the cover of their fashion magazine’s digital edition.

The K-pop singer was styled in different outfits and revealed Charles & Keith's latest Summer/Fall collection. In her first picture, the idol wore gray denim pants and a brown one-sided off-shoulder top. For her shoes, the musician wore a pair of blue blocked heels with twisted straps.

The magazine has also released a video titled “Cool Enough” in which the singer is seen in different vibrant outfits from Charles & Keith’s new collection. She also flaunted the brand's latest handbag collection with gold and silver handle chains.

In her next picture, the K-pop idol was clad in a chic off-white dress with gold detailing stitched on the bottom half and neck area. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight hairstyle and her makeup consisted of nude shades to give off a natural look.

The videos released by Elle Magazine also showed glimpses of Krystal dressed in colorful shades of blue, green, yellow and pink, with minimalistic makeup and chic accessories.

She made heads turn with her charming visuals and a bold gaze in front of the camera. She was able to participate in this new project even though she was busy filming the K-drama series Crazy Love.

Fans react to the idol's latest cover pictures for Elle Magazine

Upon seeing the released pictures and videos, fans took to social media to express their excitement at seeing the singer posing for the camera in beautiful and dapper outfits.

They also praised her for her staggering and warm complexion and are looking forward to a full-length interview with the magazine.

🛐 KRYSTAL 🛐 @jungcula Krystal's Elle Korea cover, moving cover, full pictorial and fashion film will be released on April 1st-2nd on the elle kr website and sns, also Krystal's cherished items video will be posted on elle youtube channel afterwards



MORE KRYSTAL CONTENTS YAAAS Krystal's Elle Korea cover, moving cover, full pictorial and fashion film will be released on April 1st-2nd on the elle kr website and sns, also Krystal's cherished items video will be posted on elle youtube channel afterwardsMORE KRYSTAL CONTENTS YAAAS

KRYSTAL @altvalorasoo



Krystal x Charles & Keith for Elle Korea

instagram.com/p/Cb1TWLvLhbM/… she looks amazingggKrystal x Charles & Keith for Elle Korea she looks amazinggg💖 Krystal x Charles & Keith for Elle Koreainstagram.com/p/Cb1TWLvLhbM/… https://t.co/MqG5tv6xzx

Fans are in awe of the singer's latest cover pictures (Image via @ellekorea/Instagram)

Netizens praise the idol for her gorgeous visuals (Image via @ellekorea/Instagram)

Fans trend #KrystalXCharles&Keith on Instagram (Image via @ellekorea/Instagram)

Krystal was named as Charles & Keith’s global brand ambassador on February 22, 2022. She also recorded an interview with the fashion brand and shared her happiness about being the brand’s ambassador as well as her most memorable and fun memory from the photo shoot of its latest collection.

Edited by Somava Das