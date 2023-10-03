"Coming for more": Fans rejoice as BTS Jungkook becomes the 3rd Korean act to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 29 consecutive weeks

BTS Jungkook made history by achieving yet another historic milestone on October 3, 2023, by becoming the third Korean act and the first Korean soloist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for 29 weeks consecutively. This is also the first time in the history of Billboard that a Korean solo artist charted for 29 weeks straight.

The first Korean act with the longest charting history on Billboard is the global phenomenon BTS, with 134 weeks, followed by the K-Pop veteran PSY in second place, who has a charting record of 49 weeks.

The 26-year-old singer from BTS, Jeon Jungkook, currently reigns at No. 2 on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. US charts for his debut solo single track Seven by Jungkook ft. Latto. It's significant to note that the BTS member has outperformed the hugely successful group BLACKPINK, who have spent 28 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout the course of their 7-year musical career.

According to the official Billboard website on September 5, 2023, BTS member Jungkook remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US for a seventh consecutive week for his song Seven. In addition, Jungkook distinguished himself as the only BTS member to consistently occupy the top spot on the Billboard charts.

"Jungkook is the revolution": Fans frantically praise the BTS icon for his victory on the Billboard charts

Not only that, but Seven also ended Miley Cyrus' six-week run at No. 1 on the Global 200 for her track Flowers. Apparently, the youngest BTS member is determined to dominate the music industry as he continues to shatter records and rewrite history without taking a breather. Meanwhile, his latest single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) surpassed 8.3 million streams on Spotify by September 30, 2023, within a day of its worldwide release.

Fans are over the moon to see their favorite Korean artist, Jungkook, achieve the stars one after another. They rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to gush over the Seven and 3D famed solo artist and laud him for his new accomplishment. The ARMYs commented on the tweet of @charts_k, expressing their joy, while a few others tweeted independently, hailing the singer.

It is an astonishing feat by a Korean solo artist in the entire history of Billboard to chart for 29 weeks with just one track, as Jungkook's Seven (feat. Latto) has been dominating on the charts globally since its release on July 14, 2023.

Likewise, the 2020 smash Dynamite by the K-pop boy band BTS, which spent 32 weeks on the charts, continues to hold the record for the longest-running Hot 100 hit of all time by a South Korean musical group. The astounding streak of Pinkfong's Baby Shark, which preceded it by an array of years, was equaled by BTS's Butter, which stayed on the charts for 20 weeks.

In addition, the extremely infectious My Universe, a collaboration between BTS and Coldplay, reached an uncharted zone and was ranked as the fifth-longest-charting hit by or involving a K-pop artist in American history. The song spent 17 weeks at the top of the Hot 100 after making its debut there in the fall.

On a similar note, another notable achievement for the Korean solo artist is his most recent single, 3D, which became a global hit as well, dominating iTunes charts in more than 100 nations, including the US, the UK, Japan, Canada, and Italy. The song grabbed the top spot in the iTunes charts around the world within 12 hours of its release.