On September 5, 2023, as per Billboard’s official website, BTS' Jung Kook made history as his debut single Seven, featuring Latto, remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US for a seventh straight week. Jung Kook also became the only BTS member to hold the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts for so long.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US chart songs based on streaming and sales data accumulated by Luminate—an independent data provider—from all across the globe. The BTS member’s debut single, Seven, featuring Latto, made its direct debut at No. 1 in the Global 200, making it the first and only song of 2023 to do so.

Not just that, Seven also shattered the six-week reign of Flowers by Miley Cyrus at No. 1 on the Global 200. This record was the first No. 1 spot for the American rapper Latto, while her song Big Energy made it to Billboard No. 3 in 2022.

"Global Popstar Jungkook" - Fans are delirious by the BTS member's undaunted global success

With over 97 million streams, 6.4 million airplays, and 153,000 digital and CD singles sold worldwide, Seven by Jung Kook, featuring Latto, has broken multiple music records like a thunderstorm. The BTS ARMYs are in a frenzied state as the golden maknae of the popular boy band is concurrently earning multiple milestones with his new solo single Seven.

It is the first time for any South Korean artist to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US and stay there for seven consecutive weeks, beating powerhouses like Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Zach Bryan, Peso Pluma, and more. On top of that, Scooter Braun and producer Andrew Watts have also posted on their Instagram story:

"SEVEN IS the #1 song in the world for 7 straight weeks. Sounds about right. :) #hybe

Jung Kook became the second BTS member after Jimin to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Earlier this year, BTS Jimin debuted at No. 1 with his track Like Crazy from his solo album FACE in April 2023. In addition to that, BTS as a group has six Billboard No. 1s under its name, while the rest of the five members made it to the Hot 100 list with their individual solo songs in 2023.

The main vocalist of BTS has no intention to stop breaking records and making history, as he is determined to rule over the music world. Meanwhile, the Seven singer is vehemently working to release his official solo album by November 2023.