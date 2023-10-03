"Insane": Fans in frenzy as Jungkook surpasses BTS and becomes the K-Pop act with the most monthly listeners on Spotify

On October 3, 2023, BTS' Jungkook surpassed his own group, BTS, becoming the K-Pop act with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Jungkook's solo success on Spotify is a testament to his prowess and ARMY's immense love for him. His achievement reflects the evolving landscape of K-pop, where the individual member is making his mark beyond the group's success.

Jungkook's latest release, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), debuted at #3 on the Global Spotify Daily Chart. following his SEVEN (Explicit version) featuring Latto at #2. The song has gained considerable traction, with an alternate version also debuting at #38.

This achievement has sent the BTS fanbase, known as ARMY, into a frenzy, celebrating the SEVEN singer's new accomplishment.

"Starboy"- Fans rejoiced with BTS' Jungkook's latest feat

BTS' Jungkook has more than 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify. BTS' Jungkook's 3D was released on September 29, 2023, in collaboration with American rapper and singer Jack Harlow. The song gained the #3 spot on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart with an impressive rate of 6,328,084 streams.

According to data from the streaming service Spotify, the alternate version of the song debuted on the global Spotify chart at position 38 with more than 2.142 million streams.

His previous single, SEVEN, featuring American rapper Latto, has been a massive success. It gained over 15 million streams on its debut day, making it the most significant 24 hours for a song debut on the platform. The track held the No. 1 position on the Spotify Global Top 50 for five weeks. It has seen over 413.3 million streams on Spotify alone.

With Jungkook's recent release and this new feat, fans can't contain their excitement, and they took to social media platform X to share their reactions.

BTS' Jungkook climbing the success ladder with his singles

Jungkook ranks second on Spotify as the only Korean soloist in history to surpass 2 billion streams. Not only on Spotify, but Jungkook is also smashing other Charts with his singles. Jungkook's SEVEN (feat. Latto) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Jungkook also became the first male Korean soloist to win the MTV Video Music Awards in the 'Song of Summer' category for his new debut single, SEVEN (feat. Latto), on September 12, 2023.

On October 2, 2023, Jungkook released four remix versions of his new single, 3D. The four different versions are 3D (Clean Version), 3D A. G. Cook Remix, 3D (Sped Up), and 3D (Slowed Down).

Following the release of 3D, Jungkook broke several records by rising to the top of iTunes' Top Song chart in more than 100 countries. His track also ranked first on Japan's Oricon' Daily Digital Single Ranking' chart and featured at number three on Spotify's Daily Top Song Global chart for two consecutive days.

On October 1, Jungkook hosted a Listening Party on STATIONHEAD for his latest single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). He told his fans that he could not reveal any details about his upcoming album since doing so would reveal too many spoilers. Jungkook had his last Listening Party sessions on October 3, 2023, at 6 a.m. ET (7 p.m. KST).