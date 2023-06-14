Create

"JIMIN IS COMING": ARMYs excited as the BTS member is set to feature in Angel Pt.2 alongside Charlie Puth, JVKE, and Muni Long

Featuring BTS
Featuring BTS' Jimin (Image via Bighit Entertainment and Chartdata Twitter)

On June 12, 2023, the film Fast X officially announced that BTS' Jimin will be featured in the upcoming Angel Pt.2 OST along with other renowned singers, including Charlie Puth, JKVE and Muni Long. The news was posted on the franchise's social media handle.

Angel Pt.2! This time we ride w/ @TheFastSaga Family to welcome @charlieputh! #FASTX fastx.lnk.to/AngelPt2@bts_bighit @munilong @jvkesongs https://t.co/bJIl3fdnwd

Meanwhile, on May 18, 2023, the aforementioned film dropped the first part of the OST, called Angel Pt.1, featuring the Like Crazy singer, Muni Long, JKVE, Kodak Black, and NLE Choppa.

The announcement of Angel Pt. 2, alongside the inclusion of Charlie Puth and Jimin for the same, has sent fans into a tizzy. Many took to social media to express their excitement and started trending JIMIN IS COMING worldwide.

JIMIN IS COMING ANGEL PT2 IS COMING https://t.co/oYwr0eO2hK

Fans can't keep calm for the second OST of Fast X, which features BTS' Jimin, Charlie Puth, and others

Fans are over the moon on social media, commenting that both parts of the song, Angel Pt.1 and Angel Pt.2, will be equally enjoyable. Many are even setting goals for the upcoming song and planning how to stream it to potentially break records on music charts. ARMYs are eagerly pre-saving and pre-adding the song individually.

The hashtags trending currently include "Jimin is Coming" and "Angel Pt.2 is Coming."

ANGEL PT2 IS COMINGJIMIN IS COMING https://t.co/Ml5w2sejFc
"Angel Pt.2" coming on June 15 at 5am PT/8am ET/9pm KST! 🔥Don't forget to Pre-save and Pre-add the song across streaming platforms!→fastx.lnk.to/AngelPt2ANGEL PT2 IS COMINGJIMIN IS COMING https://t.co/mqeIDZxi10
Both parts are same to me, I only need Jimin name to enjoy a songJIMIN IS COMINGANGEL PT2 IS COMING👉 15/6 - 9pm kst https://t.co/97OfGjnClB
Angel Pt.2 featuring Jimin, Jvke, Charlie Puth, Muni Long is coming soon 🤩✨Make sure you Pre-save and Pre-add the song 🤗 Link : fastx.lnk.to/AngelPt2ANGEL PT2 IS COMINGJIMIN IS COMING 🤩🤩 https://t.co/OPHPO14Jhu
On 18th may we did 2.6m in 12 hours for #Angel_Pt1 ,like crazy re entered top 25 ,the teaser version entered for the first time,SMFP2 re enteredLet's do even better with #Angel_Pt2 JIMIN IS COMINGANGEL PT2 IS COMING https://t.co/EXyjbuBSYS
Our angel is back, we have work to do and more to come, do not miss any songs, do not enter absurd bards with stupid haters, the best way to PROTECT JIMIN is hard work and not fall into provocations😏👑🔥✨WITH JIMIN TILL THE END JIMIN IS COMING ANGEL PT2 IS COMING https://t.co/3IPrm5WnRJ
The Return of the Angel!!!JIMIN IS COMING!!!!!ANGEL PT.2 IS COMINGJIMIN JIMIN PARK JIMIN        #Jimin #지민 #BTSJIMIN twitter.com/pjm_streaming/… https://t.co/8DiWy7snGb

Meanwhile, Angel Pt.1 achieved an impressive count of +2,480,294 unfiltered streams on Spotify. The song's total stream count has now surpassed 77,219,483 streams on the listening platform.

160623 jimin weverse letter https://t.co/UlfDq4JGHy

In other news, the Like Crazy singer recently posted a heartfelt letter to ARMYs on the occasion of BTS' 10th Anniversary FESTA. He also recently released the Dead.ARMY , the hidden track of his solo album FACE.

More about the Like Crazy singer

The Promise singer, known for his previous works, launched his highly anticipated debut solo album, titled FACE, in March. It comprises six captivating tracks. The standout among them is Like Crazy, which made him as the first-ever K-pop artist or soloist to claim the No.1 spot on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Moreover, Jimin has also been announced as the global ambassador for two renowned brands, Dior and Tiffany & Co.

Recently, he graced an event organized by Tiffany & Co. to commemorate the grand opening of their newest flagship store in New York City, called Landmark. During the event, the idol captivated everyone with his striking appearance, donning a stylish all-black ensemble that perfectly accentuated his charm.

The upcoming Angel Pt.2 OST is slated to premiere on June 15, 2023.

