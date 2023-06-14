"JIMIN IS COMING": ARMYs excited as the BTS member is set to feature in Angel Pt.2 alongside Charlie Puth, JVKE, and Muni Long

On June 12, 2023, the film Fast X officially announced that BTS' Jimin will be featured in the upcoming Angel Pt.2 OST along with other renowned singers, including Charlie Puth, JKVE and Muni Long. The news was posted on the franchise's social media handle.
Meanwhile, on May 18, 2023, the aforementioned film dropped the first part of the OST, called Angel Pt.1, featuring the Like Crazy singer, Muni Long, JKVE, Kodak Black, and NLE Choppa.
The announcement of Angel Pt. 2, alongside the inclusion of Charlie Puth and Jimin for the same, has sent fans into a tizzy. Many took to social media to express their excitement and started trending JIMIN IS COMING worldwide.
Fans can't keep calm for the second OST of Fast X, which features BTS' Jimin, Charlie Puth, and others
Fans are over the moon on social media, commenting that both parts of the song, Angel Pt.1 and Angel Pt.2, will be equally enjoyable. Many are even setting goals for the upcoming song and planning how to stream it to potentially break records on music charts. ARMYs are eagerly pre-saving and pre-adding the song individually.
The hashtags trending currently include "Jimin is Coming" and "Angel Pt.2 is Coming."
Meanwhile, Angel Pt.1 achieved an impressive count of +2,480,294 unfiltered streams on Spotify. The song's total stream count has now surpassed 77,219,483 streams on the listening platform.
In other news, the Like Crazy singer recently posted a heartfelt letter to ARMYs on the occasion of BTS' 10th Anniversary FESTA. He also recently released the Dead.ARMY , the hidden track of his solo album FACE.
More about the Like Crazy singer
The Promise singer, known for his previous works, launched his highly anticipated debut solo album, titled FACE, in March. It comprises six captivating tracks. The standout among them is Like Crazy, which made him as the first-ever K-pop artist or soloist to claim the No.1 spot on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Moreover, Jimin has also been announced as the global ambassador for two renowned brands, Dior and Tiffany & Co.
Recently, he graced an event organized by Tiffany & Co. to commemorate the grand opening of their newest flagship store in New York City, called Landmark. During the event, the idol captivated everyone with his striking appearance, donning a stylish all-black ensemble that perfectly accentuated his charm.
The upcoming Angel Pt.2 OST is slated to premiere on June 15, 2023.