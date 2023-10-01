On September 30, Stray Kids' I.N and Alice in Borderland's Ayaka Miyoshi turned heads at the Alexander McQueen Spring Summer show held during Paris Fashion Week. Pictures of the duo at the aforementioned event went viral online and fans couldn't take their eyes off them.

They were over the moon as Ayaka Miyoshi has been a Stay for quite some time and seeing her meet her favorite member of Stray Kids, I.N, sent them into a frenzy.

The British luxury fashion house was the brainchild of the late Alexander McQueen, known for offering expensive clothing pieces and accessories for both men and women who appreciate traditional and modern attire. The much-awaited Spring Summer 2024 show took place on September 30 and was graced by several celebrities from the entertainment industry.

"SHE WON": Fans can't get enough of Ayaka Miyoshi and Stray Kids' I.N's interaction at the event

As Stray Kids' I.N made his debut appearance at the Alexander McQueen Spring Summer show during Paris Fashion Week, fans were both proud and elated to see the idol looking stunning at the event. He was seen in a white double-breasted tailored coat, which he paired with white trousers. He completed the look with the Peak Mini Bag in soft ivory.

Meanwhile, Ayaka Miyoshi donned a floral-printed metallic dress and carried the same bag as the Stray Kids member, but hers was black in color. The Alice in Borderland actress complemented her look with bold makeup, enhancing her beauty. She also wore accessories to complete her look.

Fans spotted Ayaka Miyoshi and Stray Kids' I.N at the event and they were seen happily chatting with each other and posing for photos. Netizens loved their interaction, especially since Ayaka Miyoshi is a die-hard fan of Stray Kids.

She has previously expressed her love for the group and even attended their concerts. Fans were elated to see Ayaka Miyoshi finally meeting Stray Kids' I.N, which seemed like a dream come true for many STAYs.

Several individuals took to social media to react to Ayaka Miyoshi and Stray Kids' I.N's interaction at the Alexander McQueen SS24 show.

Meanwhile, fans also know about Bang Chan's admiration for Alice in Borderland's Ayaka Miyoshi, so they made hilarious jokes about how the group's leader would react to Stray Kids' I.N meeting the actress before him and how he would narrate the story of his encounter with her. Fans noted that this would surely make him a bit sad because he couldn't meet the actress.

Ayaka Miyoshi also shared pictures and videos of herself and the Stray Kids member on her social media accounts.

Naturally, as Stray Kids' I.N exited from the Alexander McQueen SS24 show, fans could be heard screaming his name, bidding a final farewell to the idol. Moreover, many also speculated on social media that he will soon become the brand ambassador for the British luxury brand Alexander McQueen.

Needless to say, fans were happy for Ayaka Miyoshi for finally being able to meet her favorite member, and they also wished for her to meet other members of the group in the future. For those unfamiliar, Miyoshi is a Japanese actress and model, and she is widely recognized for her role as Ann Rizuna in the hit survival drama Alice in Borderland.

Fans were also proud of the Stray Kids member for attending his first Paris fashion show and wished him the best in his future endeavors.