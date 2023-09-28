"Best news in a while": Fans excited as Netflix confirms Alice in Borderland season 3

On September 28, 2023, Netflix confirmed the renewal of Alice in Borderland for season 3 and even shared a teaser video to announce it.

The drama Alice in Borderland has already aired two seasons, with the first season premiering in 2020 and the second season in 2022, due to its immense popularity driven by its intense storyline that kept fans hooked on every episode.

The drama is based on the manga series Imawa no Kuni no Arisu by Haro Aso, which has been loved by fans since its publication, first from 2010 to 2015 in the magazine Shonen Sunday Super, and then from 2015 to 2016 in the magazine Weekly Shonen.

As Netflix announced the third season of Alice in Borderland, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express themselves, declaring the announcement as one of the best pieces of news in a while.

Expand Tweet

"I hope they do something amazing": Fans can't wait for Alice in Borderland season 3

Expand Tweet

As Netflix dropped the teaser announcement for Alice in Borderland season 3, fans began discussing the possible plot for the upcoming season. Many believed that season 2 marked the end of the manga series on which the drama was based, while others speculated that the mysterious Joker card at the end of season 2 could lead to a new story arc.

Some fans expressed concerns about whether Netflix would do justice to the next season. Amidst the chaos of differing opinions, fans couldn't contain their excitement to see what would happen after the cliffhanger in season 2 of the survival drama. They were also eagerly anticipating the return of their favorite characters who would stop at nothing to survive in the deadly game.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The first season followed Arisu Ryohei, who found himself trapped in isolated Tokyo, where he became part of a never-ending survival game with his friends and a mysterious woman.

In the second season, Arisu remained confined in the dystopian world, where he had to collect cards by playing games to ensure his survival and return home as soon as possible.

Expand Tweet

Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya are reportedly reprising their roles for the upcoming season, while director Shinsuke Sato will continue to helm the series, maintaining its essence.

According to Netflix, Alice in Borderland season 2 became a smash hit when it aired in 2022, quickly becoming Netflix Japan's most-watched show. The series accumulated over 61.3 million watch hours within the first week of its release and ranked in the top 10 of the most-watched Netflix series in many countries, including Japan, Canada, the U.S., Hong Kong, Brazil, and others.

Needless to say, the announcement has created a buzz on social media, where fans can't contain their excitement. Some fans also expressed pride in Tao Tsuchiya for returning for season 3, especially after her pregnancy announcement in January 2023. They are excited about her comeback to the world of drama after her maternity leave and consider her brave for it.

No release date for the upcoming survival and Sci-Fi drama Alice in Borderland season 3 have been announced by Netflix so far.