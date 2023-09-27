Netflix teases Alice in Borderland season 3 with a cryptic message

Fans should anticipate the release of Alice in Borderland season 3, as a post from Netflix suggests its return. Netflix Japan posted a picture on the social media website X (formerly known as Twitter), which has fans going berserk. The cryptic post is just the picture of a set of cards that need to be deciphered to reveal a hidden message. The caption accompanying the post, when translated into English, reads:

"Please decipher the message hidden in these 10 playing cards. Answers will be held on September 28th."

The caption is accompanied by a joker emoji, which makes it even more intriguing for fans. Fans deduced that the cryptic message is actually Netflix's way of letting fans know that there is an Alice in Borderland season 3, which will soon be announced.

Haro Aso created the Japanese manga series Alice in Borderland, which was eventually turned into a live-action Netflix series. The narrative centers on Arisu, a high school student who, together with his friends, gets transferred to a parallel universe where they must compete in a number of perilous activities in order to survive.

How did Netflix tease Alice in Borderland season 3 with their post?

Expand Tweet

The post made by Netflix Japan on X (formerly known as Twitter), as seen above, teased a set of ten cards with a message to the fans that they needed to decipher them for a secret message.

Many fans got to deciphering the code, and they even cracked the cryptic message to reveal a hint about the return of Alice in Borderland season 3. You can check out the cracked hidden message in the tweet reply to Netflix Japan's post below:

A tweet reply to Netflix Japan's post led to a hint about Season 3 of Alice in Borderland (image via X)

The season 2 grand finale of the live-action series stayed true to Alice in Borderland by Haro Aso's original source material right up until the very end. Joker and Arisu's conversation, one of the most intriguing from the manga chapters that fans eagerly anticipated, was cut from the translation.

The caption of the cryptic picture posted by Netflix hints at Joker, one of the antagonists from Haro Aso's original manga series of the same title. It can be anticipated that season 3 of the series will probably feature the feared antagonist as seen in the manga.

The series merely displayed the mysterious Joker's trademark card as opposed to his bodily manifestation; it did so at the conclusion of an episode when the wind blew through a strewn deck of cards on a table.

It can be anticipated that Alice in Borderland season 3 will deviate a bit from the manga as season 2 covers the remaining manga chapters. Season 3 has no further source material to adapt, and with a series renewal already hinted at, viewers are eager to know what happens next in the live adaptation.