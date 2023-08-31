Is the Alice in Borderland manga over? Status of the series, explained

Alice in Borderland manga has garnered immense popularity due to its engaging and substantive storyline. Created by Haro Asō, this gripping series takes readers on an enthralling journey filled with mystery and suspense. The manga's compelling narrative has inspired a live-action adaptation, further propelling its fame.
Even though the main storyline of the original manga concluded in 2016, Alice in Borderland's universe continues to grow with spin-off series and a popular live-action adaptation. In this article, we will take a deep dive into the complexities of this captivating world, uncovering the potential that extends beyond the end of the manga.
Alice in Borderland has 2 spinoff series
The original Alice in Borderland manga series, created by Haro Asō, completed its main storyline in 2016. However, the universe of Alice in Borderland has since expanded beyond the manga.
Two spin-offs of the Alice in Borderland manga series, Alice on Border Road and Alice in Borderland: Retry, have provided fans with more thrilling adventures in this world. These spin-offs have also come to an end, signifying that the written part of the series has concluded.
Alice in Borderland manga has garnered renewed interest in recent years due to its successful live-action television adaptation on Netflix in 2020.
Although the series stayed true to the manga's overall concept, it introduced some modifications and alterations to the storyline, including changes to the ending.
The live-action adaptation of the story cleverly leaves open the possibility for future sequels or new storylines by including a mysterious Joker card. This subtle addition hinted at unexplored paths that go beyond the original manga's ending.
The live-action of the Alice in Borderland manga series has gained immense popularity and positive feedback. This success may open doors for future adaptations or new storylines in the Alice in Borderland universe.
Haro Asō, the creator of the series, might be inspired to further explore and expand the story, either through a sequel or by creating entirely new narratives that carry on the legacy of Alice in Borderland.
Haro Aso started publishing Alice in Borderland manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday S magazine in 2010. As the story entered its final arc in March 2015, it switched to Weekly Shonen Sunday. The manga concluded in March 2016, with a total of 18 compiled volumes published by Shogakukan.
Fans of the manga will be delighted to know that volumes 12, 13, and 14 feature original video anime (OVA) episodes.
These episodes can be streamed on HIDIVE. Furthermore, for those interested in delving into the original manga series, Viz Media's website offers access to the Alice in Borderland manga.
Final thoughts
Haru Asō concluded the original Alice in Borderland manga series in 2016. Although the written part of the series has ended, fans can still dive into the expanded universe through spin-off series like Alice on Border Road and Alice in Borderland: Retry, which offers exciting adventures that have also come to a close.
The recent success of the live-action adaptation on Netflix has sparked a renewed fascination in this captivating world. This has opened up possibilities for future adaptations or new storylines, possibly featuring the enigmatic Joker card.
In terms of the manga, Viz Media's website offers access to the complete Alice in Borderland series. It's a fantastic opportunity for fans to fully immerse themselves in this captivating story.
Another notable work by Haro Asō, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, has garnered a considerable following due to its unique storyline and successful anime adaptation. This further expands the range of possibilities for fans of his works.
