Why the Alice in Borderland manga isn't suited for a television adaptation, explained

Haro Aso's Alice in Borderland manga is unlikely to have a high-quality TV anime adaptation, and the reason is simple: the very nature of the story and how it is executed. While there was an OVA adaptation back in 2014, that format has some advantages that a TV anime doesn't have.

The Alice in Borderland manga shares a similar fate to series such as Berserk or Fist of the North Star, whose inherent dark and violent nature doesn't allow for a good anime adaptation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Alice in Borderland manga. Some aspects of it are also subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Explaining why the Alice in Borderland manga isn't going to get a faithful TV anime adaptation

The Alice in Borderland manga is unlikely to be fully adapted into TV format (Image via Silver Link).

The premise of the Alice in Borderland manga is quite simple: a group of Japanese teenagers wakes up in post-apocalyptic Tokyo, and they have to participate in a sadistic survival game to remain there. This is similar to Haro Aso's other major work, Zom 100. For reference, it's not that different from Squid Game, in the sense that the characters participate in violent survival games.

This manga is very hard to adapt because of how gruesome and utterly violent it is. The violence is too graphic, and some things may be lost in translation, which is a major compromise in an anime series.

Both Berserk and the Alice in Borderland manga rely a bit on the violent side of things to generate shock. While violence is not the main topic in these stories, once it is watered down, some key scenes lose value, hurting the adaptation as a whole.

The importance of a proper anime adaptation

It's no secret that an anime adaptation can do a world of good for a manga series on the commercial side of things. It makes the series well-known all over the world, making it a lot more valuable. This can help keep the manga going, which is always worth taking into account (Masami Kurumada's Saint Seiya is a good example of a manga being carried by the anime adaptation).

Haro Aso's Alice in Borderland, however, is one of those series that perhaps are never going to be adapted to TV anime format without being toned down. Series like Berserk and Fist of the North Star could only get toned-down adaptations for the same reasons, and others, such as Vagabond, can't be adapted without losing something in translation because of the writing and art styles.

An interesting thing to highlight is the 2014 OVA adaptation. Some people could argue that it is a good example of a solid translation of the source material, but the truth is that movies and OVAs have some leeway with graphic violence that TV adaptations don't have. For example, the 1986 Fist of the North Star movie was a lot more violent than the TV anime at the time.

Final thoughts

The Alice in Borderland manga is a very good example that not every story in the medium is cut out for a perfect anime adaptation. Animation has too many variables, from budget to censorship, that can harm an adaptation, and they all have to be taken into account.

