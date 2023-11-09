"Dogs like warm personalities. They can tell": Fans in awe as Kim Tae-hyung spotted with Simba

On November 9, 2023, an Instagram user named simbacurry shared an unseen picture of BTS' Kim Tae-hyung in casual clothes warmly hugging their pet dog, Simba. The picture went viral among fans as they tried to discover the identity of the white-furred dog in the picture.

The Love Me Again singer is known for his warm personality and owns a pet dog named Yeontan. He has been spotted many times interacting gently with animals. Even his relationship with Yeontan has been praised by fans many times.

As soon as the fans saw Kim Tae-hyung with Simba, they went into a frenzy and took to social media to express themselves. One fan even tweeted that dogs are fond of warm personalities and can discern when someone has that quality.

Expand Tweet

"Next Simba X Yeontan": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's latest update by the Instagram user

Expand Tweet

The Love Me Again singer visited Simba Coffee Simba Curry's hangout place. The owner of the aforementioned place shared a picture of Kim Tae-hyung with Simba.

In the picture, the idol is wearing a deep green Celine jacket and a white cap to conceal his identity. He was seen warmly hugging Simba, the pet of Simba Coffee Simba Curry, with a warm smile.

The dog's name is also Simba, and he looks visibly comfortable wrapped in the idol's arms where his head is against Idol's shoulder and seemingly enjoying his company.

The owner captioned his post, as translated by user Taeguide on X:

“When I asked him if I can share the photo during the slow season (not enough turnover/very few customers), Taehyung said, 'Sure, here we go/let's go.' What if Simba Curry starts getting lots of customers... what if it becomes famous globally.”

The owner also asked for permission from the singer to upload his picture, and fans were elated that he agreed. Meanwhile, many fans were also jealous that even dogs are luckier than them and can meet him anytime. Besides being jealous, they complimented the idol, noting that wherever he goes, he attracts people and radiates an optimistic vibe.

Check out how fans reacted when they spotted Kim Tae-hyung with Simba:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Simba roams around the restaurant freely and is like the boss dog of the place. Fans also noticed how good he looked with V and wanted him to interact with Yeontan as well. Some mistook Simba as a dog belonging to V's close friend, Park Seo-joon, due to the same name and appearance.

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hyung has recently released his album Layover where he acted with a look-alike of Yeontan named Rocky. The idol has confessed that he dedicated his album to Yeontan.

Fans hope to see more interactions between Kim Tae-hyung and Simba in the future.