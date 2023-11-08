On November 8, 2023, BTS' Jungkook delivered a historic and electrifying performance during his debut at the Today Show's Citi Concert Series 2023, held in Rockefeller Center and located on 48th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues in New York City.

The Today Show is a media outlet known for organizing the Citi Concert Series every year and announcing the lineup in advance to increase excitement among fans.

As Jungkook took the stage at the Citi Concert Series in the Today Plaza, performing Seven (feat. Latto), Standing Next To You, and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), fans couldn't stop praising how well he nailed his performances.

However, the idol had a different perspective. In his recent Weverse post, he said that he didn't do well, following which fans started trending "YOU DID WELL JUNGKOOK" to show their support for the BTS singer.

"WE ARE PROUD OF YOU": Fans are encouraging Jungkook after his Weverse post

As Jungkook arrived at the Today Plaza stage, he was seen shivering in the cold and had to wear a jacket over his glittery black outfit to protect himself from the chilly winds of New York. During the concert, he performed Seven, 3D, and the lead track Standing Next to You from Golden, making fans scream and go wild.

However, as videos and photos from the Citi Concert series went viral on social media, he took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to express his disappointment with the recent performance, stating that he believed he had ruined it all. In his post, he said:

"ARMY... I'm sorry... My live's ruined...ha. No excuse. I'll do well on the next live broadcast!"

The idol mentioned that he wouldn't make excuses for his disappointing performance.

Fans were quick to refute Jungkook's claims of ruining his performance, stating that he did well despite the freezing cold. Many fans believed that he may have been too hard on himself due to the cold, but in reality, fans watching both on-screen and online thoroughly enjoyed it.

Moreover, fans observed that the issues were not his fault, but rather that the earpiece and sound mixing weren't properly arranged, causing some confusion on the stage. They noticed that since his earpiece wasn't working well, he removed it and continued performing like a professional.

ARMYs couldn't stop praising the idol for his live vocals, despite all the challenges he faced during the Citi Concert series. They called him professional for carrying out the concert smoothly.

The golden maknae released his solo debut album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023.