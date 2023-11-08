"I'm losing the idgaf war so bad": BTS' Jungkook bumping fists with ARMYs at Citi Concert Series soundcheck sends internet into a frenzy

On November 8, 2023, BTS Jungkook was spotted at the Citi Concert Series held at TODAY Plaza in Rockefeller Center, located at 48th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues in New York City.

The Citi Concert Series is an annual event hosted by the media outlet TodayShow, featuring an advance announcement of the line-up for the upcoming concerts to build anticipation.

Jungkook made his debut at the Citi Concert Series today. As he took the stage in an open area, he was in close proximity to fans, even bumping fists with them.

Fans who attended the event naturally uploaded several videos and photos of the golden maknae on their social media accounts, which quickly went viral. Fans couldn't help but swoon over the experience, and many expressed their sadness about not being able to attend the event.

"That's my snow prince": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook at Citi Concert Series soundcheck

Fans were waiting for Jungkook with phones and banners in hand as he made his way into the crowded Today Plaza, which was aglow with lights.

Jungkook donned a glittery all-black ensemble from head to toe, making him stand out even more. As he took the stage, fans observed how he was shivering and continuously rubbing his hands to keep himself warm. He even wore a jacket over his black suit to withstand the cold of New York City.

As he entered the open stage, he reached out to touch the fans' hands, and despite their initial shock, they couldn't contain their excitement and screamed with joy.

However, his shivering didn't dampen his spirit, and fans could feel how excited he was. Several videos captured moments of him bumping fists with ARMYs who were just a few inches away from the stage. Some fans even uploaded these moments on social media. He didn't stop bumping fists with just one fan and continued to do that with numerous fans in the front row.

Check out how fans are reacting to BTS Jungkook bumping fists with ARMYs at the Citi Concert Series soundcheck.

For those who were following the event online, jealousy and tears welled up as they couldn't be present at the scene. Fans at the Today Plaza were living their dream, being in close proximity to the idol, and witnessing the complex choreography of Standing Next to You in real life.

During the Citi Concert, soundcheck fans playfully imitated barking like dogs, to which the idol reacted with humor and laughter. Fans were also singing along with him during soundcheck.

The golden maknae's concert is set to begin in just over two hours from the time of writing. Jungkook recently released his debut album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023.