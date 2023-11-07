Where to watch BTS Jungkook on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon online? Air time & all you need to know

On November 1, 2023, Jimmy Fallon updated fans that Jungkook would be making a guest appearance on his show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote his recently released album, GOLDEN.

As Jungkook is set to make his first-ever solo appearance on the show, fans are exploring the means through which they can stream the upcoming episode of the aforementioned chat show.

Expand Tweet

Watch Jungkook on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBA, Peacock, fuboTV and other platforms

Jungkook is set to make his much-awaited solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 7, 2023, at 1:35 PM KST (Nov 6, 11:35 PM ET). The idol has recently released his debut album GOLDEN, featuring 11 tracks.

The idol has been setting many records, with the latest being the fastest singer to reach one billion streams on Spotify with his single Seven, according to Guinness World Record.

Expand Tweet

Television and cable users who don't want to miss the BTS maknae's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon live can simply tune into the NBC channel and watch it for free. Others can opt for several streaming platforms, including Peacock, fuboTV, and others.

Fans can choose fuboTV and DirecTV Stream, which provide free trial days before actually purchasing the subscription for the streaming platforms. In the former, fans can stream any show, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, for seven days. In DirecTV, fans can stream anything free of cost for five consecutive days before purchasing the subscription.

Expand Tweet

Hulu + Live TV offers a 30-day free trial with the availability of the show on the streaming platform.

As provided on the Peacock's website, new users can sign up and watch the show by purchasing the plan provided on their site. SlingTV also has the show available on their platform but one has to purchase the subscription plan.

While Jimin was the first member to make a solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, fans can't wait to see what Jungkook will talk about with the host of the show.

The idol is also set to perform at the Citi Concert series 2023 on November 8, 2023.