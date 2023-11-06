"I honestly don't understand what you have against Jungkook": Fans call out Guinness World Records for alleged manipulation of singer's record

On November 6, 2023, BTS member Jungkook's debut digital single Seven was announced as the fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify by Guinness World Records. The reference book reported that the golden maknae achieved the milestone in 109 days and captioned their post as follows:

"Congratulations to Jung Kook, whose song 'Seven' feat. Latto has become the fastest to reach one billion @Spotify plays in just 109 days."

Subsequently, Jungkook's fans observed that the Guinness World Record claims that the song achieved the record in 109 days, whereas they believed it was 108 days.

They took to social media X (formerly Twitter) to protest against GWR's firm stance, of 109 days, questioning why they allegedly manipulated his record. Fans expressed their concerns on social media and one fan tweeted:

"Guess someone is worse than me in basic math": Fans want GWR to rectify Jungkook's latest record

Guinness World Records stating Seven record (Image via X)

The Guinness World Records stated on their website that Jungkook's Seven has become the fastest music track to reach one billion streams in the male category on Spotify achieving this feat within 109 days.

This surpassed the previous record held jointly by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's Stay and Harry Styles Watermelon Sugar which took 118 days for male artists to achieve the milestone. The record also outperformed Miley Cyrus's Flowers which became the fastest song to reach one billion streams in 112 days previously.

As the protest gained momentum, the Guinness World Records posted another tweet in response to the ongoing feud explaining why they mentioned 109 days and commented:

"Wondering why it's 109 days instead of 108? The record was broken on October 30, 2023, which is the 109th day of availability after the track was released on July 14."

In response, fans argued that Spotify had confirmed that Jungkook had reached one billion streams within 108 days releasing the numbers on October 30 when the milestone was achieved.

They provided evidence that Seven reached 1.02 million streams as of October 29, contradicting GWR's claim of 109 days, which they considered manipulated and false.

Fans also cited sources like Billboard, Forbes, and others that mentioned it as 108 days, urging the Guinness World Records to learn calculators or basic math. The controversy led to ongoing protests by Jungkook's fans on social media demanding a correction in the record.

Many fans expressed dissatisfaction focusing that Seven is not only the fastest male song but the fastest overall. They urged the Guinness World Records to rectify this as well.

Jungkook now holds three Guinness World Records with Seven and the other two include:

Fastest time for a music track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify (male). Most streamed track on Spotify in one week (male) with 89,748,171 streams.

The singer recently released his debut album, GOLDEN on November 3, 2023.