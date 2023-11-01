Jungkook's 2023 Citi Concert on Today Show: How to get tickets, check-in schedules, where to stream, and all you need to know

On November 1, fans celebrated when the Today Show announced on their social media handle, X, that BTS' Jungkook would be performing at the Citi Concert for the first time. The post's caption reads:

"#BTSARMY One of our favorite maknaes is coming to the #TODAYShow on Wednesday, November 8th. #JungKook will be performing on the TODAY Plaza as part of the #CitiConcert Series on TODAY.

Expand Tweet

Upon the announcement, fans couldn't contain their excitement at the prospect of seeing Jungkook perform on the TODAY Plaza. They flocked to social media to find out how they could attend the concert, purchase tickets, and watch the event online.

This article will explore all aspects of how to obtain tickets for the Golden Maknae's concert, ticket information, where to stream the event, and more.

Jungkook to perform at the Citi Concert on November 8

Expand Tweet

The Today Show is a renowned foreign outlet known for organizing the Citi Concert series and announcing the lineup in advance to build excitement for upcoming concerts.

For the November 2023 Citi Concert series, the outlet has unveiled BTS' Jungkook as the latest artist who will be performing at the TODAY Plaza on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in Rockefeller Center at 48th Street, between 5th and 6th avenues, in New York City.

According to the outlet's official website, tickets and entry to the Citi Concert series, part of the Today Show, are free and open to all. However, fans can also receive a fan pass to gain early entry to the concert by filling out and registering themselves using the "Jung Kook Fan Pass Request Form" provided on the Today Show's official website.

With the Fan Pass, fans will be able to bring one additional guest with them, allowing two people per Fan Pass. It's important to note that only a limited number of fan passes are available on advance request, and the lucky fans who receive them will be notified via email 4-5 days before the scheduled concert date.

Expand Tweet

The Today Show has also informed that even if people don't have a fan pass, they can still join the general admission line and may get seats if any special ones are available. Otherwise, fans can enjoy Jungkook's concert from a distance.

Expand Tweet

Fans are advised to arrive at the scheduled check-in for the Golden Maknae's concert at 5:15 a.m. EST, and the aforementioned concert will conclude at 9:30 a.m., according to the outlet.

Additionally, fans unable to attend the Golden Maknae's live concert in New York can use the Today Show's social media channels, primarily YouTube.

In recent news, Jungkook is set to release his debut solo album, GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks. Fans are speculating that he will perform his latest tracks at the upcoming Citi Concert series, as he will be attending the show after his album release.

It has also been noted that even during rain or extreme weather conditions, the concert will not come to a halt and continue, as per information provided by Today Show on their outlet.

Jungkook is slated to release GOLDEN on November 3, 2023.