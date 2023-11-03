“I’m screaming”: Fans go gaga as BTS’ Jungkook reveals going on a snowboarding trip with Kim Tae-hyung and his friends

On November 3, 2023, K-Pop ON! Spotify dropped the latest interview with Jungkook following the release of his debut album, GOLDEN.

At the time when Bighit Entertainment announced Jungkook's GOLDEN, the agency unveiled that the album would shed light on the golden moments of the idol's life and would feature eleven tracks. The album includes his already-released singles, including 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and Seven (feat. Latto).

Meanwhile, in the interview with K-Pop! ON! Spotify, the idol revealed that he went snowboarding with Kim Tae-hyung and his friends, sending fans into a frenzy. As fans became aware of his vacation with V, they took to social media to share their reactions.

Fans are ecstatic to know that Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung went snowboarding together

Earlier in December 2022, a fan reported on social media that they had seen Jungkook, Kim Tae-hyung, and Park Hyung-sik outside their workplace, "Vivaldi Park Ski Resort" in Korea, where the trio arrived to go snowboarding together.

They also posted a picture of their shoes on their social media. Many fans believe that the vacation Jungkook mentioned in the K-Pop! ON! Spotify interview must be from this trip.

In the interview, the golden maknae revealed how he went snowboarding with Kim Tae-hyung and his friends and commented:

"It was winter then, I went on snowboarding with V and his friends. He had such a fun time snowboarding. I wanted to stay and snowboard the next morning. I thought everyone would do that too. But after snowboarding, they all passed out in accomodation."

As fans learned that Jungkook went snowboarding with the singer of Love Me Again, they couldn't contain their excitement. They were ecstatic to discover how the duo enjoyed their winter holidays and overjoyed that he shared it with the Wooga Squad, a group of celebrity friends that includes Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Peakboy, Park Hyung-sik, and Kim Tae-hyung.

Check out how fans are reacting as the golden maknae went snowboarding with Kim Tae-hyung and the Wooga Squad.

Jungkook further elaborated on how he had to listen to the Ditto alone as the other members, including V and his friends, decided to leave the room where they were staying, and he listened to songs over 30 times and commented:

"That's when NewJeans' Ditto came out. So we were listening to NewJeans Ditto and it was so nice, it got me emotional. But during this sentimental moment they said they were going back home and so they went and I stayed behind. I think I listened to the song about 30 times while looking outside the window."

Jungkook has recently released his much-awaited album GOLDEN and continues to create many records.